In the course of his 12 years as Custer County sheriff, Stu Lumpkin said the most important thing he's learned is "it's better to educate than issue citations."
This ethos has served him well since the coronavirus pandemic began. Lumpkin said on the record last month, when Custer County was under its first face covering-mandate from Eastern Idaho Public Health, that he has no intention of enforcing any mask mandate.
The only exception is public events and spaces with large groups of people, Lumpkin said, where coverings are required by event staffers or property owners. If at a public event someone shows up without a face covering, starts a commotion, refuses to wear one and the police get called, then Lumpkin said the responding deputy should enforce the covering rule as politely as possible.
Lumpkin said trying to enforce a rule like that in all of Custer County, where people spread out intentionally which requires deputies to drive for hours to reach them, is difficult, to say the least. Combined with the fact he has fewer than 10 deputies to send out, Lumpkin said it would only be a drain on time and resources that his office can't spare.
Lumpkin said this general election will be his last run for sheriff. If re-elected, he said he'd like to increase his budget to at least bump up deputies' wages. He understands that's a complicated ask, given county commissioners control the budget.
However, making sure deputies are well compensated for their efforts is required to keep a qualified, community-minded staff, Lumpkin said. If you give employees a financial incentive to stay with the Sheriff's Office, then Lumpkin said they'll be more willing to stick around and to get to know other county residents.
Lumpkin acknowledged residents' unwillingness to expand county law enforcement has been a thorn in his side since he became sheriff, but he understands it comes with the territory. A significant portion of Custer County residents are retired people on fixed incomes, Lumpkin said, and they see any increase in taxes as less money for food and other goods.
That is also why Challis residents oppose the county constructing a larger jail, Lumpkin said, because they fear for their own safety and preservation. People mostly oppose a new, expanded jail on the grounds it will bring more criminals within the Challis city limits. Lumpkin said the way around that opposition is educating people on the need for a new jail and helping them understand it will be a secure facility.
Lumpkin said if he's re-elected, he would continue his open-door policy and allow county residents to see the century-old, dilapidated jail that fails to meet state and federal standards.
Openness and honesty are key parts to how he polices the county, Lumpkin said. Given recent events across the country involving police brutality, Lumpkin this belief remains resolute. If elected, Lumpkin promised county residents would get more of the same light-touch policing he believes in.
Lumpkin said officers who commit acts of unnecessary violence remind him real police have a responsibility to be kind and upfront with the people who are technically their boss.
"You got to remember who gives the paycheck," Lumpkin said.
Incumbent Lumpkin is running for a four-year term as sheriff. His name is the only name on the ballot, after he won the three-way Republican primary election. Joel Peterson and Scott Drexler are running as a write-in candidates, with Peterson declaring as a Republican and Drexler filing as unaffiliated with any party.
The last day for advance voter registration is Friday, Oct. 9. People can register at the polls on Election Day, by bringing a photo identification card and proof of address. Early voting is already open. People can vote early in person at the Custer County Courthouse. Voters who requested ballots be mailed to them can vote at home and return their ballots by mail or by dropping them off at the courthouse. Early ballots must be at the county clerk's office by 8 p.m. on Election Day to be counted.
Custer County polling locations remain the same for the Nov. 3 general election. Residents in the Challis precinct vote at the Challis Middle School, Round Valley precinct 1 and 2 residents vote at the Challis Legion Hall, Stanley precinct voters will go to the Stanley Community Center and Mackay and Leslie precinct residents will vote in the South Custer Rural Fire Hall in Mackay. Voters who live in the Clayton, Sunol and Battleground precincts always vote by mail.