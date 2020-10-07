With just five votes separating him and Sheriff Stu Lumpkin in the May primary election, Custer County Sheriff's Deputy Joel Peterson said he felt he had to file as a write-in candidate for the office in the general election.
Peterson said what defeated him in the primary race was his inability to campaign throughout the county. He planned to visit with Mackay, Challis and Stanley residents several times before the May primary, but COVID-19 canceled all of his public events.
Since Custer County reopened this summer, Peterson said he's been hitting the streets and hearing concerns from anyone who wants to talk. One concern that comes up a lot, Peterson said, is whether people have to wear face coverings in public.
"I'm opposed to turning people into criminals on a temporary order," Peterson said, clarifying he wouldn't enforce a coverings mandate if applied by Eastern Idaho Public Health.
Peterson reminds people that any mandate to cover their mouths in public isn't law. The recommendations didn't go through the due process of becoming binding legal codes, so Peterson said they shouldn't be enforced as if they are.
However, because Peterson believes people should be allowed the freedom to do what they want with themselves and their property, he acknowledged business owners and people who host public events have the right to require coverings. If someone goes to a public event that requires a covering, makes a fuss about not wanting to cover up, refuses to leave and a deputy gets called, Peterson said the responding officer is obliged to enforce the covering requirement.
Peterson said if that situation occurs, there are multiple, practical options besides citations and arrests. Peterson said if he is elected sheriff, he would use community-oriented policing skills he learned in his 22 years with the Phoenix Police Department to de-escalate such a situation.
Despite recent events across the country involving police brutality, Peterson said his views on policing haven't changed. Officers involved in those incidents are exceptions to the rule and have no real impact on enforcement in Custer County, he said. More importantly, they haven't shaken his belief that being part of the community is the best way to police it.
The key to building a strong relationship with a community is putting out well-trained, confident deputies, according to Peterson. Since announcing his candidacy, Peterson has consistently stated training is the deciding factor in keeping a qualified staff.
If deputies feel more confident on the job through training, Peterson said they're less likely to have negative interactions with civilians. The fewer negative interactions deputies have in Custer County, the more likely they are to stay with the Sheriff's Office, he said.
Interacting with civilians is the best way to educate them about the law, Peterson said, such as the requirement set by the state and federal governments to improve the county jail. Peterson said one way he would personally make people understand the current, 100-year-old jail isn't adequate is through "coffee with a cop," a program were people may meet with him to discuss their concerns and he can tell them what is happening within his office.
Since moving to Challis from Phoenix, Peterson said county residents have been good to him. Wanting to return the favor, "hopefully I can get out and get them to vote," Peterson said.
Peterson is running as a Republican write-in candidate for a four-year term as sheriff. Incumbent Sheriff Stu Lumpkin's name is the only name on the ballot, after Lumpkin won the three-way Republican primary election. Scott Drexler is also running as a write-in candidate, declaring as unaffiliated with any party.
The last day for advance voter registration is Friday, Oct. 9. People can register at the polls on Election Day, by bringing a photo identification card and proof of address. Early voting is already open. People can vote early in person at the Custer County Courthouse. Voters who requested ballots be mailed to them can vote at home and return their ballots by mail or by dropping them off at the courthouse. Early ballots must be at the county clerk's office by 8 p.m. on Election Day to be counted.
Custer County polling locations remain the same for the Nov. 3 general election. Residents in the Challis precinct vote at the Challis Middle School, Round Valley precinct 1 and 2 residents vote at the Challis Legion Hall, Stanley precinct voters will go to the Stanley Community Center and Mackay and Leslie precinct residents will vote in the South Custer Rural Fire Hall in Mackay. Voters who live in the Clayton, Sunol and Battleground precincts always vote by mail.