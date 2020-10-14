With nearly $50,000 given to him by Custer County commissioners, Sheriff Stu Lumpkin last month ordered two new pickups for deputies.
“We need them and they’re a really good price this year,” Lumpkin told commissioners at their Sept. 30 meeting.
Lumpkin asked for one half-ton Ram 1500, priced at about $21,700 and a Ram 2500 three-quarter-ton, which will cost around $27,200. Sheriff’s deputies need pickups with heavy towing capability, Lumpkin said. His office uses large pieces of equipment, such as a patrol boat, and Lumpkin said any help hauling it all around the large county would be appreciated.
Lumpkin cautioned commissioners the Sheriff’s Office will need a new patrol boat in the near future. The 15-year-old one Deputy John Haugh currently uses on the Mackay Reservoir, Redfish Lake and other bodies of water in Custer County is starting to fall apart, he said.
“Basically, it’s starting to nickel and dime us,” Lumpkin said. For example, both the upper and lower fuel pumps on the boat had to be replaced recently, Lumpkin said.
Haugh was supposed to meet with the commissioners to discuss a waterways boat grant to possibly pay for a new boat before Lumpkin arrived, but Custer County Clerk Lura Baker told commissioners he needed more time to gather information before presenting it to commissioners.