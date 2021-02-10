A $5,000 grant from the U.S. Deputy Sheriff’s Association means Custer County deputies are locked and loaded with fresh stun guns for the first time in years.
“They’re a pretty nice thing to have,” Deputy Justin Mitchell, who handled the grant application last year, said.
The previous batch of stun guns used by deputies were hand-me-downs, Mitchell said. The decade-old devices were slowly starting to give out, with about half of them failing to work during a maintenance test last year.
Sheriff Stu Lumpkin said Custer County deputies rarely use their stun guns. However, he and Mitchell agreed that in their line of work, functioning stun guns are important, no matter how rarely they are used.
As he’s done in the past, Mitchell went to the association for money to replace the aging equipment. Mitchell said the association members has been a reliable source when the Sheriff’s Office needs new equipment. Part of the goal of the association is to provide money to underfunded police departments, and Mitchell said they’ve always been quick about getting back to him and helping the Sheriff’s Office get needed hardware.
In 2018, when Custer deputies needed new bulletproof vests, the association donated vests to replace some vests that were 20 years old. Mitchell said vest should be replaced every five to seven years.
Measured and fitted for each deputy, Lumpkin said the newer vests are advertised as longer lasting and more durable. Neither he or Mitchell said they want to test just how durable the bulletproof vests are, but just like the stun guns, it’s nice to have them just in case.