Feb. 18
4:31 p.m. Deputy Scott Lightburn responded to a report of property damage at Challis Lodge.
Feb. 19
10:31 a.m. Patrol Cpl. Crissi Gilchrist responded to a report of threats made in the Clayton area.
11:23 a.m. Patrol Sgt. Levi Maydole was advised of report of threats in the Challis area.
Feb. 20
10:25 a.m. Lightburn and Deputy Justin K. Mitchell responded to a juvenile problem at Mackay Elementary School.
Feb. 21
6:09 a.m. Chief Deputy Justin R. Mitchell responded to an alarm on Main Street in Mackay.
10:31 a.m. J.R. Mitchell check on the welfare of a juvenile at Mackay High School.
11:30 a.m. J.R. Mitchell responded to a report of counterfeit money at Mackay High School. It turned out to be a bill with the words “For Motion Picture Use Only” printed on both sides. Nobody had tried to use it as real money.
Noon Stanley ambulance volunteers responded to help an injured snowmobiler in the Champion Creek drainage.
1:38 p.m. J.R. Mitchell responded to a report of fraud in Mackay.
4:37 p.m. Sheriff Stu Lumpkin responded to a report of suspicious circumstances in Challis.
7:03 p.m. Deputy Joel Peterson responded to a Challis area residence to make a welfare check.
Feb. 22
10:47 a.m. Forest Service Law Enforcement Officer Greg Stuart responded to the Stanley Lake area where a vehicle was stuck in the snow.
12:22 p.m. Lumpkin and J.R. Mitchell responded to Custer Road in the Pahsimeroi Valley where a damaged bridge was reported.
2:50 p.m. Peterson investigated possible child endangerment in Challis.
6:41 p.m. South Custer search and rescue volunteers were sent to rescue an injured snowmobiler in Muldoon Canyon of the Copper Basin area.
Feb. 23
12:45 p.m. Lightburn checked on the welfare of a Challis resident.
4:37 p.m. Deputy Ron Pumphrey responded to a report of a vehicle off the road in Stanley.
Feb. 24
4:10 p.m. Lightburn responded to a report of harassment at a Mackay apartment complex.
6:34 p.m. Maydole assisted a motorist near the intersection of Morgan Creek Road and U.S. Highway 93.