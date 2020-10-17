Sept. 28
12:31 a.m. Deputy Joel Peterson responded to a report of an alarm on Norse Drive in Challis.
7:42 p.m. Deputy Trevor Downey responded to a report of animals wandering in the Mackay area.
7:51 p.m. The Stanley ambulance responded to a medical call at Sawtooth Luci’s in Stanley.
Sept. 30
12:08 p.m. Patrol Sgt. Crissi Gilchrist responded to a report of harassment on 12th Street in Challis.
6:02 p.m. Deputy Shade Rosenkrance assisted a motorist on U.S. 93 in Mackay.
6:31 p.m. Peterson responded to a report of harassment on Sixth Street in Challis.
7:41 p.m. Rosenkrance responded to a report of a dead animal on U.S. 93 near Mackay.
Oct. 1
1:04 a.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Valley Road in Challis.
7:27 a.m. Sheriff Stu Lumpkin, the Challis ambulance and Challis fire volunteers responded to a one-vehicle accident on U.S. 93 in Challis.
7:28 a.m. Lumpkin responded to a report of of suspicious circumstances at Challis High School.
8:11 a.m. Deputy Ron Pumphrey responded to a report of an attempted break in at Mountain Village Resort’s employee housing in Stanley.
3:41 p.m. Deputy Justin Mitchell responded to a report of illegal camping on Main in Challis.
7:02 p.m. Peterson responded to a report of overdue people in the Twin Peaks area near Challis.
Oct. 2
2:38 a.m. The Stanley ambulance responded to a medical call near Stanley.
Oct. 3
3:49 p.m. Rosenkrance responded to a report of a reckless driver on U.S. 93 near Mackay.
4:46 p.m. Downey responded to a report of smoke on Valley View Lane in Challis.
Oct. 4
3:43 a.m. The Challis ambulance, Challis fire volunteers and Peterson responded to a report of an accident on Main in Challis.
11:08 a.m. The Stanley ambulance responded to Sawtooth Ridge near Stanley.