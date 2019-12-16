Holiday shoppers found plenty of Christmas goodies at last weekend’s Christmas Bazaar in Challis, some shopping for themselves, others buying gifts and others helping raise money for various causes.
“I made treats to sell because I’m raising money for Dani Sims,” said Kristina Latimer, whose hand-crafted treats more resembled artwork than candy. “She has breast cancer and we’re trying to help cover the cost of treatment.”
“It feels good to support local causes,” said Kim Peterson after she bought some apple pie candied apples. “I’m definitely coming back for seconds tomorrow.”
Heart of Idaho Animal Sanctuary volunteers spurred the crowd to make donations. Rocky Knop and Linda King sold handmade toys and treats and asked for donations. Chew toys, blankets, catnip mouses, quilts and other animal treats covered the table in their booth. The volunteers set up an adoption tree where people can play Santa for an animal in need. People choose an ornament with a picture of potential pet, and on the back is a wish list of treats and toys the pets “asked” for. Knop said it’s a fun way to get people involved in the sanctuary and helps animals find homes.
“We’ve done pretty good so far,” said Knop the morning of Friday, Dec. 6. “We expect to do better tomorrow.”
Businesses from around the area came to the bazaar seeking to move product. Evan Fisher of Silver Street Mercantile and Goods in Clayton came with laser-cut, wooden ornaments, whiskey bottle lamps and cozies for beer and wine.
“The best sellers so far have been the wine cozies and Christmas tree ornaments,” said Fisher.
Sally Summers, who rang a Christmas bell with every sell she made, brought hand-made jewelry and wind chimes.
“Someone told it reminds them of the bell ringers from the Salvation Army, which means a lot to me,” said Summers, who regularly supports the Salvation Army. She said she makes all the individual pieces to her art herself with her steel press. She’s been in the crafts business since 1991, starting with wind chimes and moving on to jewelry.
Down the steps from Summers was Tracy Barrett with Solitude, a clothing brand she and her husband, Challis Mayor Mike Barrett, created. Selling hoodies and T-shirts painted with patriotic designs and splashed with quotes from the Founding Fathers, Barrett said the brand reflects her family’s values.
“Mike chose the quote and we both decided to use a local designer to make the shirts,” Barrett said.
The large selection of clothes, crafts and candies drew many visitors from outside of Challis, like Lana Messinger of St. Anthony. She said she was visiting her dad in Salmon and they decided to check out the bazaar.
“We’re just spending the day together as a family,” said Messinger.