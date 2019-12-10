Challis shoppers bounced from store to store Dec. 7, collecting stamps and buying gifts during the annual Shop Hop.
The day started with formidable snowfall, but that didn’t stop people from braving the roads. They holiday event had people traveling from the Land of the Yankee Fork State Park Gift Shop to Round Valley Supply, both on U.S. Highway 93, with plenty of stops between.
Participating business donated $20 worth of merchandise to be given away to eight shoppers who collected stamps from each of the seven participating businesses. For a lot of people, their first stop was at the state park gift shop.
“We figured we’d get the farthest one out of the way,” said Campbell King. “Besides the snow makes it more festive.”
King said this year was the first time she and her husband, Jonathan, participated in the Shop Hop. They said they planned to hit all the stores on the list, but they most looked forward to the sales at The Bent Rod Outdoors.
“I’m always looking for a good deal on ammo at the Bent Rod,” Jonathan King said.
A lot of shop hoppers made a point of stopping by the Bent Rod and owner Greg Webster said that’s pretty usual.
“We always have a good showing,” said Webster. “We get a lot of local support.”
Tom Johnson, an avid local supporter, said he stops by The Bent Rod sometimes because he likes “looking at all their sporty-type stuff.”
All store owners along the Shop Hop route said people did a good job of buying merchandise while participating in the event. In order to be eligible for the prize drawings, shoppers only had to get their passports stamped. They were under no obligation to buy anything, but owners said that’s not what they saw.
“A lot of people come in and snooped around for their Christmas gifts,” said Robert Gardner of Round Valley Supply. “It’s been a lot of white elephant gifts today.”
Marci Kopp, owner of The Front Porch and organizer for the Shop Hop, said in the five years she’s been doing the event shoppers have rarely disappointed her. She said a lot of her business this year was Christmas ornaments and decorations and that people from Clayton and Pahsimeroi participated.
“It’s been busy and we like that,” said Kopp.
Terri Yacomella, who participated in the Shop Hop for the first time this year, said she likes supporting local businesses. She said even though she’s lived in Challis her whole life, she never tried the Shop Hop until she got the urge to this year.
“I told my husband I was going shopping and left him at home,” she said. “I’m looking for anything Christmas. This little town has a lot of stuff, you just got to look for it.”