Travelers driving between Challis and Stanley have another reason to stop in Clayton since the Silver Street Mercantile & Goods store opened last Memorial Day weekend.
Located at 10 Silver St., on Idaho Highway 75, the store houses a huge selection of goods, ranging from laser-etched glassware and wood products to learn-to-quilt kits to antiques to artwork and jewelry created by local artisans. A section of the store is dedicated to cold drinks and snacks so weary travelers can take a little break and gaze at the Salmon River canyon across the street.
Manager Evan Fisher operates the shop as a one-man show. The store is owned by Gary and Linda Kauer of Rigby. The Kauers have owned the Clayton building for a few years. They extensively remodeled the property, installed a bar countertop, and for a while it served as a community hang-out before the mercantile opened last year. The Kauers own Stitching Around Quilts in Rigby and the quilt kits they sell at Silver Street feature patterns created by a laser, Fisher said.
Fisher creates all of the laser-etched pieces sold at Silver Street Merc. He specializes in glassware, small wooden boxes designed to hold trinkets or jewelry and all sorts of other wood items, including signs.
2018 proved to be a good year at the business, Fisher said.
“We’ve been really busy,” he said, “busier than we thought we would be for the first year.”
The shop’s opening coincided with the opening of the Clayton Museum, which opens for its season every Memorial Day weekend. Another busy time for the store was the Fourth of July. Several hundred people pack into Clayton (Pop. 7) for the community’s annual Independence Day celebration.
A lot of people placed special orders for Christmas, stretching the busy season, Fisher said.
Fisher participates in craft shows and other events where crowds gather to help promote the business. He plans to set up a booth at this summer’s car show in Challis and will again have a booth at the Challis Legion Christmas bazaar.
In addition to running Silver Street Merc, Fisher owns and operates two other businesses — Edge Laser Designs and Crazyfish, which is a photography, mosaic and woodworking business.
Silver Street Mercantile & Goods is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays now until April when its hours lengthen to 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays. The store number is 208-240-2865. Fisher maintains pages on Instagram and Facebook where people can find the latest information on Silver Street Mercantile & Goods.