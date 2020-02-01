The Lemhi County Museum entertained 1,122 people with their “Crossroads: Change in Rural America” exhibit that was open from Nov. 30 to Jan. 10.
Sacajawea Center Director and museum volunteer Suzy Avey said the turnout for the Smithsonian exhibit was better than expected.
“A lot of people found it really interesting,” Avey said. “I’m really glad I was here for it.”
The only thing more encouraging than the number of visitors to the exhibit were the comments they left, she said. Visitor could jot notes on postcards to share what they think about rural towns and culture based on prompts printed on the cards.
Visitors could say what one thing they would change about their hometown, and Avey said that question drew interesting answers. She said one person firmly believed the best way to improve their hometown was to bust nearby dams that block fish as they travel to and from the Pacific Ocean.
Avey said her favorite comments came from the students, some of which were “thought-provoking.”
Most visitors live relatively near Salmon, but during the holidays there was an uptick of visitors from outside of Idaho. Avey said she thought it was because people came to Salmon for the holidays and wanted to do something fun while in town.
“Quite a few folks from back East stopped by,” she said. “I think the farthest was a couple from Kentucky.”
Avey said the exhibit was a sign of good things to come. She would like to see the museum host more exhibits from outside of Salmon to draw more people.
“I think it would be awesome to get a couple more in here and do something different,” Avey said.