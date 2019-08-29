Two forest fires burning in the area continue to grow, pushing some smoke into Challis, Forest Service officials reported Monday morning.
The Shady Fire, burning two miles east of the Seafoam Guard Station in the Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness has grown to 4,448 acres since it was detected July 10. Fire activity increased there on Sunday, a Forest Service news release said, with growth in the Bernard Creek and Pinyon Creek areas. Smoke filtered into Challis, the Pahsimeroi and Lemhi valleys on Sunday and could be seen from Salmon.
Terrain at the fire scene prevents firefighters from directly engaging with the lightning-caused Shady Fire. The fire is being monitored and developed sites in the area are being protected.
Road and trail closures implemented earlier remain in place near the fire. A section of Sheep Mountain Road and all of Sheep Creek Trail, Duffield Trail and Bernard Creek Trail are closed.
The Cove Creek Fire, 23 miles southwest of North Fork, has grown to 5,315 acres and is 65 percent contained. It was started by lightning on Aug. 3. The fire is staffed by 84 firefighters, one helicopter and three fire engines.
Fire activity has been minimal in the last week at the Cove Creek Fire, forest officials said. Like the Shady Fire, the Cove Creek Fire is burning in steep, inaccessible terrain, which means firefighters have limited opportunities to directly engage with the fire. Sections of Owl Creek Trail and East Fork Owl Creek Trail are closed because of the fire.
Two new fires were reported in the last week, the news release stated.
The three-acre Swauger Fire, reported Aug. 25, is 13 miles north of Mackay in the Dry Creek area. Firefighters are on the scene working to suppress the fire. The half-acre Allan Fire, reported Aug. 21, is 100 percent contained and being monitored. It was 13 miles northwest of North Fork.
Other fires have been called out, including the Puzzled Fire, 27 miles southwest of Challis, and the Big Deer Fire, 23 miles west of Salmon.
Other fires continue to burn in the Frank Church wilderness, according to fire managers. The Jenny Fire, 38 miles southwest of Salmon in the wilderness, has burned 15 acres, but no smoke was observed during the weekend. It continues to be monitored. Likewise, no smoke was observed at the Paradise Fire, 44 miles northwest of Challis in the wilderness, or the Horse Fire, 36 miles west of North Fork, or the Pistol Creek Fire south of Pistol Creek.
The Full Moon Fire, 30 miles northwest of Stanley, is still burning on less than a tenth of an acre. Minimal fire activity is reported on the Dynamite Fire in the Marble Creek drainage. Smoke continues to be seen at the Twenty Five Fire, north of Pistol Creek.
No fire restrictions have been implemented in the Salmon-Challis Forest, but forest officials ask people to be careful when burning fires on forest lands and to fully extinguish all campfires.