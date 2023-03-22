sawtooth avalanche center logo

A 29-year-old man died March 12 when he was buried in an avalanche in the Sawtooth Mountains.

Nathaniel Wilson, who was from Fayettville, West Virginia, and had been living in Salmon, was snowmobiling with two other people east of Observation Peak in the Stanley Lake Creek drainage at the time of the accident, according to Sawtooth Search and Rescue Acting Commander Skylar Herbert.


