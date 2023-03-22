A 29-year-old man died March 12 when he was buried in an avalanche in the Sawtooth Mountains.
Nathaniel Wilson, who was from Fayettville, West Virginia, and had been living in Salmon, was snowmobiling with two other people east of Observation Peak in the Stanley Lake Creek drainage at the time of the accident, according to Sawtooth Search and Rescue Acting Commander Skylar Herbert.
Two of the snowmobilers rode up the mountain in the vicinity of Abe’s Armchair, and as Wilson, the third rider, headed up the slope, his snowmobile triggered an avalanche. He was buried in about six feet of snow, Herbert said. Three other people were riding snowmobiles in a nearby meadow and witnessed the avalanche and saw Wilson get buried. They used their avalanche beacons to find and dig Wilson out. They administered CPR to Wilson. The two people riding with Wilson came back down the hill after realizing he hadn’t shown up.
The accident occurred at about 12:30 p.m., Custer County Coroner Chad Workman said. The 911 call to the Custer County Sheriff’s Office came in at 12:44 p.m. Workman and Herbert said one of the snowmobilers had a Garmin emergency satellite phone that records the GPS location of the caller. That call helped lead emergency responders to the avalanche site. The elevation of the avalanche site is listed at 8,500 feet, according to the Sawtooth Avalanche Center website.
Avalanche danger in the area on March 12 was listed as considerable by the Sawtooth Avalanche Center, having just been downgraded from high on Saturday. A Friday storm “produced a truly impressive cycle of natural avalanches,” in the region, the March 12 avalanche forecast from the Sawtooth Avalanche Center stated.
Although the avalanche warnings had expired on Sunday, the center’s website stated “conditions remain dangerous. Avalanche accidents commonly occur during the period of decreasing danger following major loading events. This is exactly where we find ourselves today. The mountains may not be crashing down like they did on Friday, but that doesn’t mean it’s time to let your guard down. Human-triggered avalanches remain likely, and the slides you trigger will not be small. Spend a few minutes browsing through the avalanche database to get a sense for the types of avalanches you might see and/or trigger out there.”
Herbert said Wilson and the two people he was snowmobiling with were “very experienced. They knew what they were doing.” It’s important for people who recreate in the snow to have avalanche equipment and know how to use it and to be aware of conditions, Herbert said.
Herbert reminds readers that the Sawtooth Search and Rescue team is a volunteer service and is always in need of donations to purchase equipment.
Tuesday’s backcountry avalanche forecasts from the Sawtooth Avalanche Center were listed as dangerous for Galena Summit, the Eastern Mountains, the Soldier and Wood River Valley mountains and the Sawtooth and Western Smoky mountains.
Chris Lundy wrote that “avalanche conditions remain dangerous” in all three regions. “You could trigger a 2- to 4- foot thick avalanche on some slopes. Any slide triggered has the potential to be very large and unsurvivable. Keep it conservative — reduce your risk by choosing simple, lower-angled terrain.”
