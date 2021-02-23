A snowmobiler was killed Feb. 19 after getting swept away by a large avalanche in the Smiley Creek drainage about 8 miles southwest of Galena Summit in the Sawtooth Mountains.
The rider triggered the avalanche at 10:50 a.m. Friday while riding up the slope, according to the Sawtooth Avalanche Center. He was carried 600 feet and was found by his partners on the surface. His partners were unable to revive him, avalanche center personnel said. The rider, Andy Jessop, 30, of Corvallis, Montana, had deployed an airbag.
“The avalanche ran into a well-defined gully that acted as a terrain trap and debris piled up to an estimated depth of 20 to 30 feet,” avalanche center personnel said.
Avalanche center officials remind people of the inherent dangers of avalanches.
“A steady stream of new and windblown snow is creating sensitive wind drifts and loading buried weak layers,” center officials reported. “You can drastically reduce your risk of getting caught in an avalanche by sticking to wind-sheltered, mid-elevation terrain.”
This particular avalanche “failed on a very thin layer of facets atop a thick melt-freeze crust,” according to a report from the avalanche center. The layer that failed had been buried Jan. 27 and had been subsequently loaded by new and wind-blown snow.