Despite his crew and Idaho Transportation Department workers trying their best, Custer County Road and Bridge Supervisor Brandon Jones said Spar Canyon Road will remain partially closed until next spring.
The section of the road from U.S. Highway 93 to about halfway up East Fork Road is open, Jones said, but access ends at the barricades there.
In early August, heavy rain caused flash floods in that area. The rain hitting extremely dry soil caused mudslides and washouts on several county roads, including Spar Canyon. Damage to that road is estimated about almost $800,000, Jones said. State workers have donated time and materials to ease the burden of that cost, and will continue to do so, but Jones said it will take a great deal of labor to fix the road.
Some sections of the road have holes 30 feet deep, Jones said. Large rocks are being placed there to establish a new base layer. Once that is finished, county road and bridge employees will cap the road with six to 12 inches of smaller, crushed rock.
Spar Canyon Road wasn’t immediately repaired after the flash floods is because it was a lower priority than other county roads that were damaged. Other roads that were washed out, like East Fork and Road Creek, only have one point of access, Jones said. Spar Canyon can be accessed from both ends, so damage there was deferred until single-access roads were repaired.
About three-fourths of Spar Canyon Road has been repaired. Once spring arrives he said they will go in with about a dozen dump trucks, loaders and a few tons of rock and dirt to finish. Jones said the road should be fully open by late spring.