Despite the cancellation of the 2020 installment of the Braun Brothers Reunion, Challis hosted a weekend brimming with music, courtesy of several local businesses.
“We planned on having a big event this summer and it happened to line up,” Real Deal Smoke and Tap House owner Vivian Mitchell said. She and her husband, Marty, teamed up with Shyla Knox, owner of Shyla’s Hideaway, to deliver food, drinks and music last Friday and Saturday.
This has been a long time coming, according to Knox. She and the Mitchells tried to plan such an event for a couple of years. The first time they were able to pull it off was July 3, when Knox held a street dance and the Mitchells brought their smoker.
“We try to support each other as business owners,” Vivian said.
“Vivian and Marty are super easy to work with,” Knox said. “It takes a load off not having to work in the kitchen.”
“We just could never make that connection,” Marty said. Part of the issue was that for several years, the Mitchells were caterers who were booked in the summer. This year was different.
Now that Real Deal has a sit-down restaurant on U.S. Highway 93, Marty said it was much easier to coordinate music, food and alcohol with Knox. Planning for the two-night partnership began in January, Marty said. The Mitchells and Knox wanted to host a musical event outside of the Braun event for people who didn’t want to be in the big festival crowd.
Musician Richard Blair scheduled his Aug. 7 show at the Watermark Inn months ago, not even realizing it was the same weekend as the Braun Brothers Reunion. But, he said the more the merrier when it comes to music. He entertained a couple dozen diners at the outdoor meal and show. He said sometimes a nice, quiet evening of music can be just as valuable as a concert.
Tea Cup Cafe owner Debbie James also decided to add some music to the weekend, hosting Rita June Richardson for patio entertainment on Thursday, Aug. 6. Last week’s music events scattered around the community were “exactly in response” to it being the weekend the Braun Brothers Reunion would have been taking place in Challis, James said.
“The locals are trying to bless the business community with some alternative activities because of Braun being canceled,” James said. Business owners worked together to “bring in some revenue” for everyone in the community.
Even though the big music festival was canceled, plenty of people kept their plans to visit Challis last weekend, which surprised Knox, but not Blair. Blair has been traveling Idaho this summer, performing in Stanley, Ketchum and Challis. He’s seen people out traveling, despite events being canceled.
“I wanted to keep beds full,” Blair said. He also wanted to bring some joy to dreary people. Blair said his music, which combines local history with modern folk music, just might be what people need. Through history people learn about themselves, he said, and what they’re capable of. Combining a history lesson about the hard life of a miner with music helps drive the point home and gives visitors “a dose of Idaho,” he said.
The Braun family didn’t forget Challis either. They invited plenty of past BBR performers to participate in their virtual festival which was broadcast on their Facebook page and YouTube the evenings of Aug. 6, 7 and 8. Musicians performed from separate locations so they stayed safe and viewers were safe, the BBR website stated.