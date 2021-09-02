U.S. Rep. Mike Simpson's appearance and comments at Saturday's Sawtooth Salmon Festival brought people to the location where the disappearing fish are missed most, Sawtooth Interpretive and Historical Association Executive Director Lin Gray said.
"In Stanley, we already know and see the loss" of sockeye and Chinook salmon, Gray said before Simpson spoke about his $33 billion plan to remove four dams in the Columbia River Basin, build more eco-friendly power sources and transportation options and revive salmon return rates in the Pacific Northwest.
Simpson's presence at the festival was another opportunity to expose his top-down approach to a problem that has persisted for decades, Gray said. People have been trying to save ocean-going fish for years from the bottom up, and Gray said having someone in a position of power publicly share his concerns has gone a long way in drumming up support for a new approach.
Simpson spoke about the economic, ecological and cultural impacts losing salmon has had on Idaho in particular. The first thing he pointed out to the crowd gathered outside the Stanley Museum is how the amount of money invested in salmon recovery has not yielded a worthwhile return.
Because the four dams on the Snake River that Simpson wants removed are managed by the Bonneville Power Administration, he said they are mandated to allocate revenue to salmon recovery because of the proven, negative impact the dams have on salmon return rates to Idaho.
To date, Simpson said BPA officials have spent $17 billion trying to reverse salmon survival rates, and yet the fish have continuously edged closer to extinction.
Simpson pointed out his plan to replace the four dams with cleaner energy like solar and wind power will save consumers money in the long run. The problem with switching to clean energy is high up-front costs, the representative admitted, but the savings come with reduced recurring costs.
The ecological benefits of removing the four dams were backed up by fisheries biologist for the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes Kurt Tardy. Educating audience members on the current status of sockeye salmon in Pettit Lake where the tribes manage a weir, Tardy took the stage after Simpson.
For about 30 years, smolt-to-adult return rates for Pettit sockeye were around zero, according to Tardy. Recently they brought it up to 1 percent, when 38 sockeye out of 3,900 returned from their 2018 trip to the ocean. Last year 9,000 sockeye left, and Tardy couldn't help but say how sad it is the predicted survivor number will be about 90 when it should be in the thousands.
Part of the problem is that juvenile salmon are dying on the way to the ocean, where Tardy said they put on most of their weight and absorb marine-derived nutrients. After three to four years in the ocean, Tardy said the fish bring those nutrients back to their freshwater homes. Once they die after spawning, the decomposing salmon leak nutrients into the ecosystem.
Tardy said this process feeds the entire ecosystem in rivers and streams, from trees in riparian areas to future generations of salmon which depend on being born in pristine water. Because the four Snake River dams impede salmon on their trip to the ocean, causing them to lose energy and die before they return home, Tardy said biologists have had to fertilize Pettit to replace the depleted nutrients.
Both Tardy and Simpson wrapped up their stage time with emotional pleas on the larger significance of salmon to them personally. For Tardy, he said the fish are a connection to his tribe's culture and the loss of them would cut off future generations of his people from recognizing their history. For Simpson, fishing for salmon reminds him off time well spent with his dad at Redfish Lake. If future anglers want to make similar memories, Simpson said people need to consider his plan.