Two dozen Custer County residents spent a couple of hours telling a University of Idaho professor that the key to economic prosperity in central Idaho is access to natural resources.
The August meeting was part of an effort by Salmon-Challis Forest officials to gather information as the forest plan revision process continues. The Forest Service has a two-year contract with UI for the work and J.D. Wulfhorst, a professor and director of the College of Natural Resources at the Moscow university, is leading the effort. Wulfhorst and his team have held community meetings and interviewed stakeholders, with more interviews and meetings planned. That information will be compiled into a report that will be issued this fall, he said.
Darr Moon of Stanley told Wulfhorst that “opportunity is only available if we aren’t regulated out if it.” Moon said when there was more opportunity to access natural resources, “there was more prosperity.”
Challis resident Frank Robinson concurred.
“If rules and regs were dropped, Custer County’s prosperity would go up,” Robinson said.
Challis resident Doug Hammond said the local economy has declined because “they kicked all the cows off the range.” People who worked the cattle are now gone and the businesses those people supported are gone, Hammond said.
Speakers complained that employees of the federal government aren’t vested in the local community, they leave their jobs and move away and no one knows how easy their replacement will be to work with.
Challis resident Steve Axon suggested people to do something besides complain about the federal government.
“We need to find a business to help diversify the economy,” he said.
But Moon and Robinson countered that unless regulations are rolled back, no viable industry can operate here. And, Karen Skeen agreed.
“We could have more businesses open in town if we had access to our natural resources,” she said.
Jeri D’Orazio shared a similar view.
“Access to our resources will help drive good schools, jobs and a decent living,” he said.
Looser rules related to timber harvest, firewood cutting, fish management, mining, the wilderness act and multiple use options were all mentioned several times by speakers.
Among the repeated complaints about the federal government and its employees, one voice urged some positivity be vocalized at the meeting.
“Prosperity needs positives,” Helen Winegarner said. “Good schools, good health care, places for people to gather and talk to make a well-functioning community.” She said it’s important to develop a forward-looking vision and “not just talk about the old ways.” That approach might allow the community to attract a new industry, perhaps an internet business of some sort or something completely new, she said.
Winegarner said as people at the meeting envision prosperity they need “to not have so much negative, so we can all work together.” A culture of positive support is important, she said, and can lead to more efforts such as the trails expansion project that Challis Mayor Mike Barrett has worked on closely with officials from the Bureau of Land Management and the state parks department.
Only one person responded when Wulfhorst followed those comments by asking “how can we rebuild that relationship so we have a livable community?”
Louise Stark offered a suggestion for a way to have more positives. She said public land managers “need to not always say no. They need to find ways to say yes. I think we would have more positives if we had more managers looking for ways to say yes. We don’t have people who are willing to try to find solutions.”
Stark also said that the Forest Service should recognize that the community is the infrastructure to “this huge resource at our back door,” and that the Forest Service “has an obligation to us.”
Meeting participants declined to complete the agenda for the meeting by identifying the most important issues they spoke about, as Wulfhorst asked several times.
“We’re trying to document the totality of” the comments, Wulfhorst said. “The more substantive you can be, it gives you leverage, not information that is so general no one can use it. We need to get some tangible suggestions so I can have a purposeful followup.”
He summarized that multiple use and access to resources appeared to be the common themes.