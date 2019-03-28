Custer County’s natural resource-based economy depends on multiple use activities such as logging, ranching and mining, keynote speaker Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin and Dustin Miller, Idaho Department of Lands director, both said at Custer County Republicans’ Lincoln Day meeting Saturday.
McGeachin and Miller spoke before about 100 Republicans, said Dolores Ivie, secretary-treasurer of the local GOP central committee and state committeewoman for Custer County.
While the county has beautiful natural scenery, tourism and recreation are not enough, McGeachin said. Custer County needs more productive industries.
“It takes a diversified economy to have a strong economy,” she said. Both speakers focused their remarks on land management and natural resources important to Custer County. Citing the well-known statistic that Custer County has 3 percent taxable property, McGeachin said that makes it hard to live free in capitalistic society. Statewide, 61 percent of Idaho is managed by the federal government. She believes Idaho could manage those lands better.
Skilled jobs are needed to replace losses in mining, logging and ranching, said McGeachin. Mining technology has advanced to the point where “we can safely protect our resources and return the land to the way it was before.” As the world’s population grows, Idaho’s resources will need to be tapped and Idahoans need to lay stake to claim them, she said, rather than foreign companies doing so.
Idaho has enough wilderness and doesn’t need more to keep the elderly and disabled, many of whom rely on motorized access, out. The state has enough wild and scenic rivers, too — 891 miles designated so far, by McGeachin’s reckoning.
A few rural voices are being drowned out by environmental voices in urban areas crying for more wilderness, she said.
“I’m thankful to the Lemhi-Custer Grassroots group” for fighting against more wilderness designations on the Salmon-Challis National Forest,” McGeachin said. “I bought my ‘Angry Villager’ bumper sticker today” to show support for the grassroots group. She garnered the most applause during her speech when she mentioned she was going to write a letter to Salmon-Challis National Forest Supervisor Chuck Mark about the forest’s plan revision. McGeachin thanked Ivie, who also serves as the coordinator of Lemhi-Custer Grassroots Advisory, for providing her with some bullet points of concern to include in her letter.
Idaho lands should be managed more like a park or garden, not a “hands-off museum like in Washington, D.C.,” McGeachin said. Federal mandates are holding the state back. “We can be good stewards of the land. We are best suited to protect our resources.”
Better collaboration is needed between Idaho and the federal government on forest management, McGeachin said, adding that Good Neighbor Authority has turned some timber management over to the state on four forests. It might allow Idaho to begin to address the lack of logging and the huge buildup of fuels and increase in wildfire danger.
McGeachin thanked Reps. Dorothy Moon and Terry Gestrin for sponsoring House Joint Memorial 5, written by Custer County Commissioner Wayne Butts, which calls for no net loss to counties of private, taxable land.
“Thank you Commissioner Butts for testifying in support of the bill,” and writing it, McGeachin said to Butts.
Since the Sawtooth National Recreation Area was created, Custer County has lost more than 6,000 acres of taxable, privately owned property that reverted to Forest Service ownership, and that has hurt the county’s tax base, Butts told The Challis Messenger.
Another bill that would have created an Idaho council on federal lands is being held up and has not been assigned a hearing date in the Idaho Legislature.
“I’m not sure why or what the controversy is,” McGeachin said. As lieutenant governor she presides over the Idaho Senate. The council would monitor and review federal land issues in the state relating to jurisdiction, governmental sovereignty, taxation, natural resources and economic development. It would advise the Legislature and facilitate contracts on federal lands between the federal government and individual, state or local agencies.
Democratic Sen. Michelle Stennett, D-Ketchum, has criticized the proposed council as unnecessarily growing state government and inserting itself between the state and federal governments, said McGeachin.
“Our job is to stand for our state’s sovereignty on federal lands,” McGeachin told her fellow Republicans.
President Trump signed into law a congressional bill getting rid of the Bureau of Land Management’s planning rule 2.0, McGeachin said, which would have harmed recreation and mining on BLM lands. The feds need to expand collaboration with Idaho and other states, she said.