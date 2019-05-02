The 65 species of noxious weeds known to inhabit Idaho are emerging as spring's warmer days settle in.
That's not good news, according to Roger Batt with the Idaho Weed Awareness Campaign.
"These damaging non-native invasive plants annually attack Idaho's lands and waters," he said. It's important to begin your battle against weeds early, Batt said, before they grow large enough to pose more serious problems. Every year about $30 million is spent in Idaho to control and manage the growth and spread of noxious weeds.
It's estimated that noxious weeds have affected 8 million acres in Idaho. Batt says that number could be much smaller if weeds had been treated when first noticed, rather than being allowed to proliferate for decades.
The weed awareness campaign has a free booklet to help Idahoans identify noxious weeds. It's full of color photos of weeds in various stages of growth to help in the identification process. Order a book online at www.idahoweedawareness.org or by calling 844-WEEDSNO.