It’s springtime, so North Custer volunteer firefighters are springing out of the fire hall to extinguish controlled burns that get away from people as the annual season of burning fields, ditches and debris begins.
Volunteers have already had several calls, North Custer Fire Chief Launna Gunderson said, with two happening nearly simultaneously last week. Firefighters were called to the Ed Soulek property near Watts Bridge north of Challis the evening of March 19. Wind carried a spark from Soulek’s burn barrel into dry vegetation, igniting it and burning about an acre of grass and weeds on public land, Gunderson said. Soulek had a grate on top of his burn barrel, but the spark escaped.
Nine firefighters responded in two fire engines at 6:41 p.m. to Soulek’s place. They had barely returned to the hall when the fire siren blew again, calling them to a brush fire in Round Valley. Before they headed out, the Custer County Sheriff’s Office dispatcher notified firefighters the controlled burn was truly under control but apparently had not been reported to officials as mandated by an ordinance.
Dead foliage is dry, Gunderson said, and conditions are ripe for wildfires, so people should be careful with controlled burns. The chief reminds people to follow the North Custer Fire District’s burn ordinance or risk being cited. The burn ordinance requires people who plan an open burn to notify the Sheriff’s Office in advance of where the burn will occur.
People should check the weather forecast before a burn and start burning early in the morning so burning can be finished before the inevitable afternoon winds whip up, said Gunderson.
Burn barrels are allowed in the county but prohibited within the city of Challis. Within Challis city limits, vegetation and tree remnants must be hauled to the landfill or another approved site. Garbage and treated lumber can’t be burned anywhere in the county, Gunderson said.
The fire departments in Challis, Clayton and May have water trailers to lend to people for controlled burns. To borrow a trailer, contact the local fire department.