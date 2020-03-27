In spite of recent market volatility and economic uncertainty due to COVID-19, First Cobalt officials continue to work on feasibility studies to restart and expand their refinery and continue discussions with automotive companies, First Cobalt President and CEO Trent Mell said last week.
In a news release, Mell said studies that are evaluating a restart and expansion of the company’s Canadian refinery are nearing completion. He expects the refinery feasibility study to be finished in a few weeks. Those studies began last September. Once completed, Mell said, test work will continue, along with detailed engineering and permit work with various government agencies.
If the studies prove what First Cobalt officials expect, the refinery could be recommissioned in the fourth quarter of this year and expanded in the second half of 2021, Mell said.
Discussions with auto companies who are interested in a North American supply of battery-grade cobalt also continue, Mell said.
“Management remains confident in the company’s future, given the long-term prospects of the (electric vehicle) market,” he said.
First Cobalt has a “strong balance sheet with sufficient cash on hand for the next 12 months,” along with additional funds from Glencore to continue work, Mell said. Glencore is the company’s partner in the refinery.
“First Cobalt has a strong business plan and an experienced team that continues to execute on corporate objectives,” he said.
First Cobalt owns a cobalt project in Lemhi County, controls “significant” mineral assets in the Canadian Cobalt Camp and owns the only North American cobalt refinery, located in Ontario, Canada.
First Cobalt has implemented modified work practices in light of recent economic changes, Mell said, “but work continues on our strategic plan with minimal impact on our schedule.”