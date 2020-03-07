Voters in Custer County decide the fate of two school levies and help their parties select the nominees for the presidential race in a Tuesday, March 10 election.
The presidential primary elections feature candidates for the Constitution, Democratic and Republican nominees. People vote at longstanding polling places in Custer County. Challis voters go to the middle school building. Voters in Round Valley districts 1 and 2 vote at the Challis Legion Hall. The Stanley Community Center is the polling place in Stanley. Mackay and Leslie area voters cast ballots at the Mackay Fire Hall. Clayton, Battleground and Sunol voters were sent ballots they can mail back in.
Polls are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day.
This year’s presidential Democratic primary election marks a change in Idaho. Previously, Idaho Democrats have held caucuses to select their nominee. Republicans in Idaho have held a primary election for years.
Democrats cast one ballot for one of the 17 candidates: Andrew Yang, Marianne Williamson, Elizabeth Warren, Tom Steyer, Bernie Sanders, Deval Patrick, Amy Klobuchar, Tulsi Gabbard, John K. Delaney, Roque De La Fuente, Julian Castro, Pete Buttigieg, Steve Burke, Cory Booker, Michael R. Bloomberg, Joseph R. Biden or Michael Bennet.
All 17 of those candidates had declared their intention to seek their party’s nomination prior to the cutoff date to determine who would be on the ballot. Since then, nine of those people have stepped back from the race. Candidates who continue to run their campaigns are Biden, Bloomberg, Buttigieg, Gabbard, Klobuchar, Sanders, Steyer and Warren.
On the Republican side, while Custer County voters may cast their votes for any of the six candidates on the March 10 ballot, only two men remain in the contest — President Donald Trump and Bill Weld. Candidates Joe Walsh, Matthew John Matern, Bob Ely and Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente have dropped out of the running.
Constitution Party members can vote for one of the six presidential candidates: Sheila “Samm” Tittle, J.R. Myers, Charles Kraut, Don J. Grundmann, Daniel Clyde Cummings or Don Blankenship. Myers has since dropped out of the race.
Voters in the Challis and Mackay school districts also decide on March 10 whether to approve optional tax levies. In Challis, the $50,000 per year for five years levy is for the plant facilities fund. According to information from the Custer County Clerk’s Office, the estimated average annual cost to a property taxpayer is $8.14 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value. The money could be spent on such things as furnishings and equipment, to maintain and improve the school grounds and to repair or remodel school buildings.
In Mackay, school district voters are being asked to decide whether to pay up to $75,000 for each of two years for that school district’s supplemental levy. Supplemental levy funds can be spent for any costs associated with operating or maintaining the district and its properties. According to information from the county clerk, the average annual cost to taxpayers in that district is $49 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value.
A regular primary election is scheduled for Tuesday, May 19. Custer County voters will decide what candidates advance to the Nov. 3 general election for two county commission spots, the county sheriff and the prosecuting attorney. Precinct committee members are also on the ballot in May.
The filing period for open offices in that May election runs from March 2-13.
Another election date to remember is the deadline to change party affiliation for the May 19 primary elections is March 13.