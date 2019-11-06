Incumbent Stanley City Council member Austin Clegg was returned to office by voters Tuesday.
Clegg received 20 votes in his Seat 1 race against Andrew Fosbinder for a four-year council term. Fosbinder garnered 10 votes.
Tim Cron ran unopposed for Seat 2 on the Stanley council. He received 27 votes, according to unofficial election results from the Custer County Clerk's Office. That's also a four-year term. Six votes for Cron were absentee ballots and 21 were cast Tuesday.
The two incumbent Clayton council members -- Frank Smith and Bev Smith -- each received five votes for re-election to that council for the next four years.
Some 37.5 percent of Clayton voters returned their ballots by mail for Tuesday's election. Clayton residents vote by mail, not at a polling place. Clayton now boasts 16 registered voters, including two people who registered on Election Day. Six of those voters cast ballots in the Nov. 5 election.
In Stanley, 22 ballots were cast Tuesday, representing 22.7 percent of the 97 registered voters in that community. Two people registered at the polls in Stanley, too.
Absentee ballots are not counted in the total voter turnout in early vote results.