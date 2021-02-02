Stanley city officials continue to consider the possible annexation of four acres north of Stanley which could become the site of future workforce housing.
In a separate interview after a special Jan. 12 City Council meeting, Mayor Steve Botti said the property isn’t contiguous to the city. Some Forest Service land is between. If the four acres the city wants to annex are to become part of the city, the government land would also have to be annexed, he said.
The land now owned by the Forest Service was once the site of sewer lagoons that were used until about 20 years ago. Today it’s undeveloped.
Councilwoman Laurii Gadwa asked what would need to happen before the land could be annexed. Botti said he would have to find the exact acreage of the intervening land and then a public hearing would have to be held.