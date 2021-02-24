Pointing to the potential ecological and economic benefits of U.S. Rep. Mike Simpson’s proposal to breach four hydroelectric dams along the Lower Snake River, Stanley City Council members approved a resolution backing the $33.5 billion proposal at their Feb. 11 meeting.
“He wants to see what actions would preserve the salmon and the economy,” Mayor Steve Botti said of Simpson’s plan before the vote. “Science seems to indicate removing the dams as the only solution.”
Simpson wants to remove the four dams within the next decade. The plan calls for paying for research into ways to replace the dams’ roles in energy, agriculture and transportation. Botti said Simpson hasn’t proposed legislation, just a concept. He’s still farming out to stakeholders, Botti said, looking for more input.
“I think it’s a step in the right direction in so many ways,” Councilman Tim Crohn said.
Crohn pointed out the economic benefits restoring salmon populations would have on Stanley and towns like it. The resort town depends on outdoor recreation to thrive, and Crohn said having salmon return at higher numbers would encourage more anglers to visit. Also happy about the ecological improvements higher salmon numbers would bring to the area, Crohn said Simpson’s plan is a bold initiative.
Council members Laurii Gadwa and Austin Clegg affirmed they share Crohn’s opinion. Gadwa said research shows “tremendous economic impact” if salmon recover in Idaho rivers.
Echoing the council, Botti said while the plan is large in scale, it’s necessary. This conversation has been going on for decades, Botti said, and this approach could move it forward. Everything else that has been tried only seems to make things worse, he said, at the price of more than $17 billion.
Botti and council members met via teleconference call. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Botti said Stanley city meetings will continue to be conducted via phone for the foreseeable future.