Stanley Council members agreed last week to continue requiring people to wear face masks in public and to limit public gatherings to 10 people.
“Even though things have gotten better in the health district, they haven’t in the state,” Mayor Steve Botti said, referring to Eastern Idaho Public Health District.
Stanley’s public health order that lays out the restrictions will continue for another 30 days. The emergency powers declaration that gave Botti and the council the power to vote on the order will be reconsidered in 60 days, but can be in effect for up to six months. Council members made that declaration in November.
“That should carry us to Winterfest,” Councilwoman Laurii Gadwa said of the public health order.
Stanley’s annual Winterfest is scheduled for Feb. 12-14. Council members, chamber of commerce members and local business owners have said they would like the public event, which brings hundreds of people to Stanley, to take place. However, Botti said at an earlier January council meeting that unless the coronavirus slows down in Idaho, there remains the possibility the event might be canceled.