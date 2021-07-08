Stanley city leaders are gathering information about much it will cost and what grants are available to make handicap-accessible improvements at the city park.
Mayor Steve Botti said he and the council want to install a flush toilet that meets Americans with Disabilities Act standards and a walking path that connects it to a parking area. To replace the pit toilet that’s currently at the park, Botti said a sewer connection will have to be installed.
He and Stanley City Council members are taking small steps in a bigger project to improve recreational facilities in Stanley. After costs have been assessed and if grants are obtained for the bathroom and sidewalk, next up is evaluating what it will take to build onto the city’s outdoor ice rink. They’d like to turn it into a full ice arena with a warming hut and other features. Botti said improvements to the ice rink have been on the city’s to-do list for a long time. Although they don’t have actual cost estimates, the mayor thinks the recreational improvements will cost at least $2 million. It’s projected to take several years to improve the park and ice rink, he said.
Use of the park and rink is increasing, Botti said, as Stanley’s popularity with visitors has continued to grow.
Also, Botti said he and council members thought people coming to trek the new Redfish Lake trail near the park would appreciate a flush toilet.
“This is the first step,” Botti said. “We’re trying to move forward on something we’ve been wanting to do for a while.”