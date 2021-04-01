Stanley businesses will adhere to stricter outdoor music standards this summer due to several complaints filed with the city last year.
City Council members Tim Crohn and Austin Clegg spent the last few weeks talking with local business owners, trying to find a balance with their needs and the needs of the community regarding outdoor music.
Council member Laurii Gadwa said she understands that Stanley is a tourist town and that weekly, outdoor music shows are a big draw. However, she, Crohn and Clegg agreed the outdoor music doesn’t need to be amplified and it shouldn’t last till 2 a.m.
Mayor Steve Botti said last summer the coronavirus forced businesses to have bands play outside or open the doors to their businesses to allow air inside. It didn’t take long before residents and visitors looking for a quieter stay in Stanley began complaining, he said.
Another issue brought on by the outdoor music that became undeniable last summer was public drunkenness, Gadwa said. Many tourists got too wild during outdoor music shows, prompting more complaints.
Botti agreed.
“There was a lot of rowdiness going on and a lot of allegations of underage drinking,” he said.
Gadwa said the situation reminded her of what Stanley was like in the 1970s, which the councilwoman described as a “wild time.”
Wanting to show the small town has evolved into a friendly community that cares about everyone’s needs, Clegg said people need to work together to solve the issue. Live music is too important to the local economy to lose, Clegg said, which is why business owners are willing to work with council members. The terms have been made clear, Clegg said, now it comes down to monitoring.
To make sure everyone remains happy with the tighter music standards, Clegg suggested the council revisit the issue in July after events are underway.