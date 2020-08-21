As Stanley City Council members work to finalize their budget for the next fiscal year, they discussed “the elephant in the room” — law enforcement.
At the Aug. 4 City Council meeting, Councilwoman Laurii Gadwa posed the question of whether Stanley wanted to continue paying the Custer County Sheriff’s Office for law enforcement services. No city in Custer County has a police department and Stanley, Challis and Mackay all have contracts with the Sheriff’s Office for police work. Stanley pays the county $53,600 a year.
The city of Challis pays the county $58,625 and Mackay pays $35,300.
If the city of Stanley opts out of a contract arrangement with the county, council members would have to decide what they’d do instead, Mayor Steve Botti said.
“We could go with low-level code enforcement,” he said. But if someone needs to be issued a citation for an offense, a certified law enforcement officer is needed to do that, Botti said.
Botti said he’s seen more patrol work in Stanley by deputies “looking for problems. They do check on things,” he said. “Should they be doing more? My impression is ‘yes.’”
Stanley once had its own police department, Botti said. But it was difficult to keep an officer in the position for very long. “They’d last six or eight months and leave,” and the next officer would do the same, he said. “If we tried to hire our own officer, we’d fall back into that.”
Botti said it makes sense for the city to coordinate and contract with the Sheriff’s Office.
Gadwa said she didn’t want to hire a city police officer, but rather she wants the city — specifically the mayor — to talk with the county about better enforcement of Stanley city ordinances and having sheriff’s deputies do more “checking into things because we need prevention, too.”
“We need to have serious discussions with the county,” Gadwa said. If the county isn’t willing to do more of what Stanley city officials want, then Stanley should cancel its contract, she said.
Botti said he would discuss patrol issues with the sheriff. Among the topics of that conversation, he said, would be a focus on the need for deputies to enforce Stanley laws as written, not for deputies to assess the constitutionality of any city laws.
Botti agreed that deputies “need to actually patrol more so they see things,” rather than relying on citizens to report issues. The mayor also said more awareness needs to be created about the process that people should call the Sheriff’s Office with complaints or other issues. Those calls shouldn’t be made to Stanley City Hall, he said, because an incident report begins with a call to the Sheriff’s Office dispatch center. Likewise, Botti said, people in Stanley shouldn’t directly call a deputy with their complaint, but should call the dispatch center.
“Call dispatch,” Botti said. “Then they dispatch a deputy and he will respond. If they don’t respond, then there’s an issue and we have leverage with the sheriff to take action.”