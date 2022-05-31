With this weekend’s official start of the summer tourist season in the Sawtooth Valley, planning continues for various celebrations later this summer to recognize the 50th anniversaries of the establishment of the Sawtooth National Recreation Area and the Sawtooth Interpretive and Historical Association.
Stanley City Council members adopted a resolution recognizing their support of the recreation area.
The resolution reiterates a brief history of the creation of the SNRA when on Aug. 22, 1972, Congress approved the Sawtooth National Recreation Act “to preserve the natural, scenic, historic, pastoral and fish and wildlife values of the area and to enhance recreation activities on the land within.” The SNRA was dedicated to the people of Idaho and the United States on Sept. 1, 1972. Stanley city leaders lauded the “dedication, diligence and perseverance” of Idaho’s former U.S. Senators Frank Church and Len Jordan and former U.S. Reps. Orval Hansen and James McClure, along with other Idaho citizens “who wished to protect the iconic landscape of central Idaho as a legacy for future generations of Idahoans.”
The city’s resolution notes that the city of Stanley is surrounded by the 756,000-acre Sawtooth National Recreation Area “and its residents greatly benefit from the rural lifestyle, recreation opportunities and the protected natural environment” of the recreation area, as do the city’s businesses.
The resolution reminds people that the SNRA is “totally encompassed within the Central Idaho Dark Sky Reserve, the first and still-only such reserve in the United States.”
Stanley Mayor Steve Botti said he drafted the resolution for the council’s consideration because the SNRA “does mean a lot to the city of Stanley.” There’s no doubt Stanley is a recreation-based tourism economy, he said, and the Sawtooth recreation area “is a resource that really affects the lifestyle of the people who live here.” On the 50th anniversary of its creation, he thinks now is a good time to look back on what the last 50 years have been while also looking forward to the next 50 years.
Botti senses that a lot of people think there have been a lot of changes to the SNRA in the last five decades, especially related to its rural and pastoral values. Undoubtedly, visitation to the area has increased as the area has been marketed and since the two nearby wilderness areas were established, drawing even more people searching for outdoor recreation opportunities.
“There are way more visitors than envisioned,” he said, “and different uses” including mountain bikers and river users.
Those changes will likely prompt discussion of carrying capacities of the area, he thinks. “Is the SNRA at the point where we have to think about usage restrictions or quotas? How much use can be tolerated while still offering people the experience they want to have?”
The Sawtooth National Recreation Area was not intended to be a national park, Botti said, but was intended “to be much more natural.” There are no entrance or camping fees in the recreation area. Will that change, he wonders. Especially after watching changes and increased visitation to the region in just the last two years — credited to the COVID-19 pandemic — it’s time to discuss whether it needs to change as the community looks to the future, he said.
It’s not like there’s a traffic counter that lets someone keep track of the number of visitors coming and going to the huge recreation area, Botti said.
“I don’t think anyone really knows how many people use the (area) but we know it’s increasing dramatically.”
“We’ve been discovered,” Stanley City Council President Laurii Gadwa said. “People are starting to recognize it is a special place.”
Gadwa is proud the council adopted the resolution. The 1972 act “recognizes the preservation of a great area,” Gadwa said. She believes the establishment of the SNRA “saved the area from a lot of overdevelopment,” while bringing recreationists and hikers to the area.
“This is a very, very special place and I hope people learn to respect it and continue to respect it,” Gadwa said.
Botti doesn’t think the 50th anniversary of the passage of the act creating the recreation area will necessarily be a boon for the city of Stanley and businesses there.
“One way or the other, people will come,” he said. “But maybe being the 50th will give people some pause to think of what we have. It’s an opportunity for people to learn what it was and how it was envisioned in 1972 and gain historic knowledge.”
Some of that learning could occur at events planned by the Sawtooth Interpretive and Historical Association as it recognizes its 50 years of existence. That organization has scheduled an anniversary celebration for Saturday, Aug. 20. Leading up to the big event the weekly Sawtooth Forum and Lecture Series events at the Stanley Museum have a theme of “Celebrating 50.” This year’s discussions begin at 6 p.m. Fridays on the museum lawn, starting July 8 and ending on Aug. 26.
A special program will be held on Monday, Aug. 22 at the Redfish Visitor Center to celebrate the actual day the law was signed.