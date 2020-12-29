Stanley City Council members and Mayor Steve Botti gave organizers of the Winterfest the go-ahead to keep planning, but because of the coronavirus pandemic, they want certain assurances before issuing any permits.
“We need to see what their safety plan is and go over it,” Councilwoman Laurii Gadwa said during a Dec. 10 council meeting held via teleconference.
Josh Franks and Jeffery Hall, representing the Stanley-Sawtooth Chamber of Commerce, told council members they will have a safety action plan to them soon. With plans to hold the festival Feb. 12-14, the two chamber members said they would like council members to make a decision at their Jan. 14 meeting.
In a separate interview, Franks listed guidelines from the safety plan. Face masks will be required and physical distancing encouraged. Also, the entire event will take place outside, Franks said, as opposed to years past when people could pop in and out of Stanley businesses. The pub crawl that had happened the Friday of every Winterfest will shift to stops at outside booths, not inside bars and restaurants.
“We want to make sure everyone feels comfortable, and we hope everyone is understanding,” Franks said.
Another change will affect how Winterfest’s wacky races are conducted, Franks said. The Wild ‘n Woolley Drag Race and the outhouse sled race will be done in heats. The number of heats depends on how many people sign up, Franks said, but no more than 10 people will be allowed to participate in any given race. For the outhouse race, which has teams of three people pushing a commode on skis, Franks said no more than three teams will be allowed to race at one time.
Finally, Franks said chamber members are exploring options to livestream the event, so people can participate remotely. Viewers won’t get to mingle, but they’ll get to watch the races and enjoy the concert by Stanley students.
Idaho is now in stage 2 of Gov. Brad Little’s reopening plan, which means public gatherings are limited to 10 people. This could be a problem, Franks said, considering that 200 people showed up for the last Winterfest. No one knows if public gatherings will still have an attendance cap two months into 2021.
Despite this, Franks said chamber members assume the best and continue planning. Franks said he has an obligation to promote local businesses and help Stanley businesses thrive. That’s tough during winter, Franks said, when many businesses are closed. Many seasonal businesses in Stanley re-open in February for Winterfest and other winter events typically staged in Stanley. But, this year’s Sawtooth Outdoor Bonspiel has been canceled due to the pandemic.