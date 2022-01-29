The winter fun kicks off in Stanley this weekend, the first of a six-week stretch of activities designed to get people outside to enjoy winter.
It’s part of the Stanley Sawtooth Chamber of Commerce’s ongoing and expanded efforts to boost winter tourism in the community, chamber President Jeffrey Hall said. Summer tourism is booming in Stanley, he said, so now’s the time to focus energy on pulling visitors other times of the year.
“Stanley is open for business and welcoming visitors this winter,” Hall said.
The Sawtooth Bonspiel is scheduled Friday, Jan. 28 through Sunday, Jan. 30. Games start at 5 p.m. Friday and wrap up at noon Sunday. Play concludes between 9 and 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and begins at 7 a.m. Saturday and Sunday.
The 16-team open tournament is being hosted for the ninth year by the Boise Curling Club. All of the team slots are filled with five teams coming from Idaho and other teams coming from Oklahoma, Minnesota, Texas, California, Colorado, Utah and Montana.
A heated tent and fire barrels are set up around the ice rink to keep players and spectators warm. Curlers also hold a banquet during the weekend. And newcomers can learn to play the sport in a “learn to curl” class at noon Saturday.
February is a stacked month, kicking off with a pond hockey tournament on Feb. 4-6 hosted by the Stanley Skating Club for the fifth year. The slots for this tournament are also full, but spectators are welcome, organizers say.
The Salmon River Snowmobile Club returns to Stanley on Feb. 12 for their fun run and ball. After riding their snowmobiles in the area during the day, people gather for the 7 p.m. ball at Velvet Falls Dance Hall at Mountain Village Resort. Food, music and an auction are planned. Raffle tickets for “great prizes” are for sale, Hall said. This year’s big ticket item is a snowmobile. Cash prizes are awarded and a rifle is part of this year’s raffle, too, he said. The raffle drawings are held during the ball.
The big weekend with the Winterfest is Feb. 18 and 19. Many of the popular events return this year, Hall said, but one new contest is debuting on Saturday afternoon — a turkey bowl. People roll frozen turkeys down an snowy, icy path to try to knock over bowling pins. It’s scheduled for noon Saturday, Feb. 19.
“We want to keep with our staple events,” Hall said, “and add some new things.”
This year a couple of vendors are setting up shop on Ace of Diamonds Street, Hall said. That’s another new feature for Winterfest. An apparel company, Idaho Livin, and The Mahoney House in Salmon have booths planned. The Mahoney House works to stop domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault and stalking. Volunteers with The Mahoney House will sell kettle corn on Saturday.
Winterfest fun kicks off at 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 18 with pick-up hockey games and open skating at the ice rink. The glow-in-the-dark beach party parade around the business community starts at 7 p.m. Parade participants are supposed to don beach attire and will be given some “neat neon stuff” to light up the night, Hall said. The parade stops at the Kasino Club, the Stanley Supper Club and Papa Brunee’s before ending at Mountain Village Resort for the beach party that begins at 9 p.m.
Saturday’s full schedule begins at 9 a.m. with the fat bike fondo. Riders can choose the 30K or 40K route. The $35 registration fee includes a free T-shirt for riders.
Weather permitting, pilots will fly their ski planes into the Stanley Airport between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. The planes are parked at the airport and visitors may walk around to check them out. People can grab a snack at the Stanley library between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. when hot chocolate and cookies are served outside. This year’s cookies and cocoa event was moved outside, Hall said, to ensure adequate distancing because of COVID-19.
People can ride river rafts down snow hills behind the Mountain Village Mercantile from noon to 4 p.m. A stage is set up near the Post Office from 12:30 to 3:45 p.m. for live music and a street dance.
The games get underway at noon on Ace of Diamonds with the turkey bowl up first. It’s followed by the drag race at 1:15 p.m., the three-legged race at 2:30 p.m. and the outhouse race at 3:45 p.m. People sign up to participate before each event. Saturday wraps up with music at Velvet Falls dance hall at 8 p.m. The band is Eli Howard and the Greater Good.
The final winter event, the Sawtooth Ski Festival, is slated for March 5 and 6. The cross country ski event utilizes trails around the Sawtooth Valley.
Hall said there are very few available motel rooms left in Stanley for Winterfest weekend and he and other chamber board members expect a full house for most of the weekends when events are scheduled in the next few months.
While some Stanley restaurants re-open during February to accommodate winter visitors, dining options are limited in the small community, he said.
“We want people to understand they may have to wait,” he said. While Mountain Village Resort is open year-round, at least four more restaurants will be open for the winter events, Hall said — the Stanley Supper Club, the High Country Inn, Papa Brunee’s and the Kasino Club.
Several motels remain open all year, too, he said, including Stanley Town Square, Riverside Inn, Triangle C, High Country Inn, the Lower Stanley Cabins and Motel and Mountain Village Resort.