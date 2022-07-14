The Sawtooth Festival food, arts and crafts fair returns to Stanley this weekend.
The festival operates from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, July 16 and from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Sunday, July 17 in the grassy area next to the Mountain Village gas station and convenience store along Idaho Highway 21.
About 75 vendors have registered for the second year of this show, according to Tamara Hall. Hall, and her husband Jeffrey, along with Mandy and Russell Clark, are the event organizers. Among the vendors are “some great food trucks and Edge Brewing,” Hall said. Visitors can expect to find all the usual types of wares for sale, she said, including pottery, wood carvings, quilts, antler decor and photography.
“They are super-cool unique artists who craft their own products,” Hall said. Many of the artists come from throughout Idaho, but some are coming from other states, she said. Organizers are limiting the number of vendors to about 75 to ensure there’s plenty of space for vendor booths and visitors.
Two musical acts will perform for several hours each day, starting in the late morning. Alexa Sluder of Pocatello and Quenby and the West of Wayland Band will rotate sets, Hall said. She said the performers are “up and coming bands” and event organizers are happy to help them showcase their talents. Quenby and WOW describe their music as classic country and roots music. Sluder is a cover artist who performs country, folk, soul, pop and soft rock tunes.
The family friendly festival will have separate areas for food and alcohol where people can sit down to eat and listen to music. The food vendor lineup is pretty extensive, Hall said, with tri-tip sandwiches, burgers, corn dogs, Mexican food, ice cream, Philly cheesesteaks, lemonade, beer and cocktails on the list.
Profits from the festival are returned to the community, Hall said. Nonprofit groups in Stanley can apply for grants from the Sawtooth Festival, as they can from Winterfest. Those grants can then help the nonprofit groups with their events, activities and efforts.
Hall reminds visitors that the festival isn’t open to dogs. Dogs are not allowed inside the festival grounds.
People spending the weekend in Stanley can catch more music Friday and Saturday nights. Cruz Contreras plays at 9 p.m. each evening at Velvet Falls Dance Hall, across the highway from the festival grounds. Andrew Sheppard plays both nights at 10 at the Kasino Club on Ace of Diamonds Boulevard. There’s music on the lawn at Redfish Lake Lodge at 6 p.m. Friday.