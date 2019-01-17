The Stanley Community Library is redesigning its children’s area to offer more space and flexibility to help support two new weekly children’s programs.
Idaho ranks last in the nation for early childhood education participation, library volunteer Julie Rember said. That statistic and the state's lack of investment in prekindergarten and school readiness programs led library leaders to schedule weekly programs for preschoolers and their parents. Babies & Books is a program for children up to age 2. It's held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesdays. Learn & Play is for children ages 3-5, meeting at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesdays.
The Books, Burgers, & Brews book club for adults meets at a different Stanley restaurant each month to eat, drink and discuss great books. This year the focus is on the Hogarth Shakespeare series of contemporary novels written by popular authors based on Shakespeare plays. The next meeting is at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 17 at the Kasino Club, where “Vinegar Girl: The Taming of the Shrew Retold” by Anne Tyler is up for discussion.
For the fourth year, a group of adventurous readers is participating in the Book Riot Read Harder Challenge. It is a fun way to discover new books and read outside your comfort zone, Rember said. Participants meet a few times during the year to discuss the books they’ve read. The 2019 list is available at the library and at the Book Riot website.
Local author John Rember is leading a weekly writing group. Participants are writing fiction and nonfiction, sharing with the group and helping each other make their writing more effective.
Upcoming library programs include the Color and Chill at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 23. Coloring is a great way to de-stress, Rember said. A sourdough starter class is set for 5 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 30. Trustee Amanda Anderson will demonstrate different ways to get sourdough started. All materials will be provided.
People can learn to play cribbage at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 6, and prepare for a cribbage tournament scheduled for 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 9.