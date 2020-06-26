The Stanley library is currently open to patrons by appointment only during regular library hours, as COVID-19 restrictions remain in place.
Regular hours are Mondays and Thursdays from noon to 6 p.m., Tuesdays and Wednesdays from noon to 4 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. People must reserve a time to visit by calling 208-774-2470. Only locals are allowed in the library from noon to 2 p.m. on Mondays. No more than three patrons are allowed inside at one time. Library patrons must wear masks and are asked to sanitize their hands prior to entering, to keep their visits short and to maintain proper physical distancing. No children younger than 12 are now allowed in the library.
Computer usage is limited to 45 minutes, starting on the hour. Curbside book checkout continues. People should call the library or send an email to stanley.id.library@gmail.com to request books which can then be picked up outside.
No use of the community room or restrooms is currently allowed and no in-person activities are scheduled.
Library board members plan to revisit the guidelines each month and consider moving to different stages. The board will next meet via Zoom at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 8.
Two other Zoom events are planned in the next couple of weeks. A reading challenge discussion is set for 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 30. Amanda Anderson leads a cooking class on sourdough pretzels at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 7. Call or email the library for the link to register for either class.