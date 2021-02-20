Stanley city officials let the COVID-19 health order that required face coverings in public and limited public gatherings to 10 people expire last week, replacing it with a resolution that strongly encourages the same measures.
“The situation in Idaho has improved noticeably,” Mayor Steve Botti said. “”If we need to, we can always reinstate those if we see another big surge.”
Council members decided to loosen the rules after Salmon River Clinic Physician Assistant Amy Klingler reported “cautiously optimistic” news at their Feb. 11 meeting. Custer County hadn’t recorded any new cases in several weeks at that point, Klingler said, which is why Eastern Idaho Public Health officials moved it to the minimal-risk for transmission category.
Fewer cases are being confirmed across the state, Klingler said. But, nearby Blaine County is again an area of concern, she said. Currently in the high-risk category according to South Central Public Heath officials, Klingler said people coming from Blaine County to Stanley have a strong probability of bringing the virus with them. Botti agreed and said city officials will have to keep a “sharp eye” on Blaine.
Yet Klingler remains steadfast in her opinion that precautionary measures need to be kept up. While numbers may be down Klingler recommended that people still wear masks, physically distance and avoid large crowds.
When it comes to face coverings, Klingler repeated what other medical experts have been saying recently — wearing two masks isn’t a bad idea. According to experts from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, wearing only one disposable mask blocks about 42 percent of water droplets leaving a person’s mouth, while wearing a disposable mask under a cloth mask blocks 92 percent.