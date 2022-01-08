Visitation in Stanley has steadily increased especially for the last four or so years and COVID-19 fueled the trend even more in the last two years, Stanley Mayor Steve Botti said.
2022 could see even more travelers choose Stanley now that a travel site has listed Stanley at No. 21 in its list of the 50 best places to travel in 2022.
Travel Lemming’s annual list of “emerging destinations” includes Stanley, the only Idaho community to make the international list. Nate Hake, Travel Lemming CEO, said his online travel guide’s list “of underappreciated travel spots urges travelers to avoid a return to the overtourism era of the 2010s and to instead appreciate all of planet Earth’s beautiful destinations.”
Lemming’s list was developed by his team of 15 travel writers and editors. Speaking of Stanley, they wrote: “with the pandemic spurring greater interest in outdoor recreation, Stanley, a tiny mountain town at the base of the Sawtooth National Forest, is gaining popularity ... Truly one of the few wild places left in the United States, Stanley is a nature-lover’s paradise.”
Botti agreed that Stanley has “no doubt been discovered,” and much of that is because of its spectacular scenery and abundant outdoor opportunities.
“Beginning with COVID-19 something triggered and brought people to the mountains,” Botti said. More visitors is good for Stanley businesses, Botti said, “and we like that.” But more visitors can mean some inconvenience, he pointed out, because Stanley is small and it can be difficult at times to find lodging or campsites.
“I’m not saying ‘don’t come,’ just plan farther ahead,” he said.
Lemming travel writer Abigail Nueve, who visited Stanley, said the Stanley trip came about as a detour while she was visiting national parks in Wyoming and Montana. She wanted to check out what National Geographic “promised to be an outstanding scenic drive. No place on our journey, Yellowstone and Glacier included, was as strikingly beautiful as Stanley, Idaho. Here, one may connect with nature in its most pure form; the seclusion feels almost spiritual.”
Neuve said Stanley is gaining popularity in part because of the hot springs that “percolate along the winding Salmon River, and hikers encounter no one but the creatures that inhabit the area when trekking remote trails to alpine lakes.”
Botti agreed that Stanley has plenty of outdoor opportunities to offer visitors, from Redfish Lake to hiking to boating to trekking into the wilderness.