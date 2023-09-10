steve botti

Botti

Stanley Mayor Steve Botti is keeping his fingers crossed that Congress will approve legislation that includes $4 million to build workforce housing in Stanley.

The community project funding package that’s awaiting action in Washington, D.C., could set that money aside in the federal fiscal year that begins Oct. 1, Botti said.


