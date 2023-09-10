Stanley Mayor Steve Botti is keeping his fingers crossed that Congress will approve legislation that includes $4 million to build workforce housing in Stanley.
The community project funding package that’s awaiting action in Washington, D.C., could set that money aside in the federal fiscal year that begins Oct. 1, Botti said.
U.S. Rep. Mike Simpson, R-Idaho, helped include the Stanley allocation in the portion of the federal bill that will fund transportation, housing and urban development and related agencies.
“Funding affordable workforce housing will make a significant and immediate impact on Stanley employees and the community,” Simpson said in a news release.
The money would pay for the construction of housing units on four acres near the Stanley Museum that the city owns, Botti said. That land was obtained from the Forest Service as part of the Boulder White Clouds bill that Simpson helped shepherd through Congress in 2015.
“We’ve been trying to get it developed since then,” Botti said. “This is a big deal, to get it into the overall budget. It will be a wonderful thing if it happens.” But, the mayor pointed out, the bill needs approval by both the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives and must be signed by the president before any money would find its way to Stanley.
Botti is working with another investor who would likely contribute more money to any workforce housing project in Stanley, allowing for even more units to be built than the federal dollars would cover. There are no design plans or any decisions about how many units might be built, the mayor said. Decisions about whether there are single-family houses, duplexes or smaller apartments, or all of the above, are yet to come, he said. The land is zoned for single- or multi-family units.
If the money is approved in the next couple of months, Botti said the soonest anything could be built is probably two years from now.
The lack of housing for seasonal employees in Stanley has become a bigger problem in recent years, Botti said. The shortage has long existed. But some housing that had been available for summer employees to rent has been converted to short-term vacation rentals, reducing rental options for employees of Stanley businesses, he said.
“Housing is at a crisis now,” Botti said of his community. “Businesses are having to cut their hours because they can’t hire people.” It’s simply not feasible for people who work in Stanley during the summer to camp out on forest land all summer, Botti said, although some have tried. The city has loosened some restrictions on living in RVs and trailers to help with the employee housing shortage. But city officials don’t want to remove all such restrictions because they don’t want people renting RVs out like motel rooms.
