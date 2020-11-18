Group gatherings are limited to 10 people and face coverings are required in Stanley under an emergency powers ordinance and disaster declaration resolution approved by the City Council Nov. 12.
The public health order in place in Stanley requires masks and limits most gatherings, with exceptions for schools, religious functions and political demonstrations.
The council took the action after hearing about a bump in COVID-19 cases in the community from Salmon River Clinic Physician Assistant Amy Klingler.
“There’s no such thing as a cold in Stanley right now,” Klingler said. “Cold symptoms are COVID symptoms.”
Klingler reported 11 Stanley residents tested positive for the virus in the last two weeks. In a town of about 60, Klinger said that represents a troublesome leap. Klinger also mentioned the active case count for Custer County stood at 17 that day. On Monday, Custer County’s active count was 15.
“I feel we need to respond to this for the health and safety of our community,” Stanley Mayor Steve Botti said before council members voted.
Klingler said the spike is most likely due to people getting lax about following guidelines designed to stop the spread of the virus. Earlier this year when a citywide mask resolution encouraging masks was in place, Klingler said for the most part people were good about following guidelines. However, as time went on and the weather turned cold, people took measures less seriously when they should have done the opposite.
“I’m very disappointed when I’m out in the community and I don’t see people wearing masks,” Klingler said. “We need to be doing these things consistently.”
With people spending more time indoors this winter, Klingler said exposure to COVID-19 will increase. Most COVID-19 cases present similar symptoms to mild flu cases. About 85 percent of all positive cases present with mild symptoms, and given the time of year, many people assume it’s just a cold and go about their lives.
Botti agreed with Klingler and said data from state and federal health experts support her claims. Experts said small gatherings of friends and family are attributing to the recent rise in positive cases nationwide, Botti said, which is why Stanley gatherings are limited to 10 people.
Council member Austin Clegg asked Botti to clarify what constitutes a public gathering. His concerns were primarily for restaurants and grocery stores. Botti quoted health experts and explained a gathering refers to a planned or unplanned event, indoors or outdoors, with a small number of people participating or a large number of people in attendance such as a community event or gathering, concert, festival, conference, parade, wedding or sporting event. Under that definition, Botti said restaurants and stores can remain open with physical distancing and sanitation protocols.
The increased health and safety measures and emergency declaration are in place for 30 days, Botti told council members, but can be rescinded. Botti’s ability to issue public health orders under the emergency powers declaration will be terminated after six months.
Botti said his goal is to show community members the gravity of the situation. He wants to reign in the virus, but if people have lax attitudes, that won’t happen.
“We all need to be wearing these masks, as Amy told us,” Botti said to the council.