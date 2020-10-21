Although he indicated his intention to sign the city of Stanley’s contract with the Custer County’s Sheriff’s Office at an Oct. 13 meeting with Custer County commissioners, Stanley Mayor Steve Botti had some stipulations.
“We’d like to tighten it up a little bit,” Botti said, about how deputies enforce city ordinances.
Botti’s main complaint was the deputies don’t actively enforce traffic laws on city streets. This summer, when thousands of tourists descended on Stanley, Botti said many visitors simply ignored traffic laws and drove wantonly. Combined with the foot traffic, Botti said there’s an accident waiting to happen.
Tourists also ignored signs that clearly state no camping outside of designated areas within the city, Botti said. He told county commissioners that of the many people who visited Stanley this summer, an increased amount would just park their vehicles illegally and sleep in them. They did this along streets, near the airport and in the city park parking lot, Botti reported.
While the problems spiked last summer, Botti said they are longstanding issues that Stanley residents have complained about previously.
Commissioner Steve Smith offered possible reasons for the perceived lack of enforcement. He asked Botti if when it comes to illegal camping, residents are reporting it properly. People in Custer County have a habit of directly calling a deputy sheriff, who may or may not be on duty, as opposed to calling the Sheriff’s Office dispatch center, he said.
Botti agreed. Stanley city officials recently notified residents to contact the Sheriff’s Office, not deputies, when they want to report a crime. That said, Botti said he would still like to see more commitment from county law enforcement. He understands the staff is limited and has a large area to cover, but part of the deal is that deputies follow through on their responsibilities to the city.
Another complaint Botti voiced was that even though a deputy is required to report at City Council meetings, their attendance has been spotty.
Smith and his fellow commissioners pledged to do what they could to help with the situation, and after some changes are made to the contract, said they would sign it.