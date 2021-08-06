Sewer lines for flush toilets, handicap-accessible trails and an actual parking lot could become part of Stanley city park if the community development block grant the city applied for is approved.
In an interview after a July 22 public hearing on the grant application, Mayor Steve Botti said residents are mostly supportive of the $225,000 effort. Council members polled residents for their opinions on the matter, he said and support for the project led them to seek the grant.
The grant application will be ready to send to the Department of Commerce Sept. 23, according to Krissi Staten with The Development Company in Rexburg. Staten, who assists Idaho government entities with infrastructure and development projects, said this grant provides for reimbursement to the city after the funds are spent. The city will be required to pay some matching funds. The amount of the match won’t be determined until the final costs are tallied, Staten said.
City officials are focused on improving the park’s infrastructure, Botti said. While the goal is to increase recreational opportunities by replacing the park’s ice rink with an arena and building a band shell, improvements are needed first, including a parking lot and restroom to accommodate more people visiting the area. Stanley leaders have discussed the improvements for five or six years, Botti said. But funding kept the work from beginning.
Applying for the grant required the city to adopt a fair housing resolution and a residential anti-displacement plan. These documents state that if the city has to displace residents to improve the park, they will do so at an adequate price and without discrimination. However, Botti said there are no residences near the park at risk of being in the way.