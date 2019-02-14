For the 10th straight year people are expected to dismiss the snow and cold and head to Stanley this weekend for the winterfest featuring bicycle races, outhouse races, a canine keg pull, lots of live music and plenty of other fun.
Activities begin Friday evening and stretch through Sunday night. Sunday’s schedule was beefed up a bit this year, with organizers expecting more people to be able to hang around Stanley because many people have Monday, Feb. 18, off work for Presidents Day.
Participants and spectators can expect their longstanding favorite activities back on the program along with some new fun, Stanley-Sawtooth Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Jason Bosley said. Above all, he says, it’s a lighthearted weekend with a theme of “let’s get weird.” Sure, there are competitions, Bosley said, but most aren’t serious. It’s more of an opportunity to get outside, bust loose and shake off cabin fever, he said.
Friday’s lineup features pick-up hockey games and free ice skating at the ice rink beginning at 5 p.m. A beach party pub crawl starts at 7 p.m. from The Redd Square. There’s no cover charge for the 9 p.m. beach party at the Mountain Village Resort’s saloon.
Saturday’s schedule is packed and should appeal to everyone, Bosley said.
All day long a kids’ play area is set up at the corner of Wall and Ace of Diamonds streets. And, people can play hockey and skate all day at the ice rink.
Saturday’s contests begin with the fat bike fondo, returning to Stanley this year. Riders check in at the High Country Inn at 8 a.m. and jump on their fat-tire bikes to hit the snow at 10 a.m. Cyclists choose between a 30K or 40K ride.
Races end at the High Country Inn at 21 Ace of Diamonds St. Riders should register in advance at www.stanleywinterfest.com/fondo.
People can jump on rubber rafts to slide on snow between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. at the rafting hill near the ice rink.
Anyone who needs a break from the cold on Saturday can pop into the Stanley library for cocoa and cookies between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Or adults may prefer the wine and art option next door at the Gerheim Gallery between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.
Kids take the stage on Ace of Diamonds Street for an 11 a.m. concert. After the kids’ show ends, the stage will feature rotating musicians until 4 p.m.
The fun contests kick off with a drag race at 2 p.m., followed by the three-legged race at 3 p.m. and the wildly popular outhouse race at 3:30 p.m. All the races take place on Ace of Diamonds Street, Bosley said. The race action ends with the king and queen being crowned at 4 p.m.
Things cool down a bit after 4 p.m., but with four restaurants open for the weekend and convenience and grocery stores open, people can get a bite and a beverage before heading out for Saturday night’s live music at the Mountain Village Resort and the Kasino Club. Bands begin playing at 9 p.m. at both venues. Seven motels are open for the weekend, too, for people ready to call it a night early. Links to motels and restaurants can be found at the Stanley chamber website, www.stanleywinterfest.com/eatsleep/.
New events fill up Sunday, Bosley said. A snowmobile skijoring exhibition at Mountain Village resort runs from 10:30 a.m. until noon. Participants try to grab rings along a course.
An event Bosley is excited about, but says more entrants are needed for, is the K9 keg pull. Dogs pull a keg or maybe a 6-pack if they’re tiny, in the snow next to Mountain Village Resort. With a lot of seasonal Stanley residents living elsewhere during winter, the town’s dog population is down in winter, Bosley said, and entries so far are sparse.
Sunday is capped off with last call and a wind-down gathering at the Kasino Club from 8 p.m. to midnight.