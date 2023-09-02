The long-awaited Stanley to Redfish Trail officially opened earlier this month.
Sawtooth Forest officials announced the opening on Aug. 15. The trail had been finished for several weeks and people were using it on a fairly regular basis, Stanley Mayor Steve Botti said.
The 4.5-mile trail provides a non-motorized connection from Pioneer Park in Stanley to the Redfish Lake recreation complex. People can also access the trail from the Stanley Ranger Station. People can walk, ride horses or ride bicycles on the trail. E-bikes are not permitted, because they are motorized.
Years ago when public input was collected about how to develop the trail people said they did not want to allow motorized use, Botti said. However, he told the Messenger, “that was before the e-bike revolution.”
Sections of the trail use easements on private land and forest officials ask users to be respectful of that land and to follow all posted trail regulations.
Efforts to build the trail have been underway for seven years. Sawtooth Forest Area Ranger Kirk Flannigan said it took a group effort to see it to fruition.
“Over the years we had several instances where I thought we may not be able to complete the trail, and not once did our partners walk away from this important project,” Flannigan said in a news release.
Botti said opening the trail is a “big deal” for Stanley. He’s hopeful there may be a ceremony held to officially commemorate the trail’s completion.
Work on the trail was delayed multiple times, and stalled when a lawsuit was filed by David Boren and Lynn Arnone, owners of the Sawtooth Mountain Ranch. That matter was resolved in late February 2022 when U.S. Magistrate Judge Candy Dale ruled that the Forest Service and other entities followed proper environmental and other procedures in approving the trail on an easement the agency has that crosses the private land. The Forest Service has a conservation easement deed dating to 2005 that allows a trail 30 feet wide to cross about 1.5 miles of the Sawtooth Mountain Ranch, The Associated Press reported in March 2022. Forest Service officials said Boren and Arnone were aware of the easement when they purchased the property. Those easements carry to subsequent owners of properties within the Sawtooth National Recreation Area.
The Forest Service for years has wanted to build the trail in the area that attracts thousands of tourists to Custer County. The trail is part of a bill signed into law by President Barack Obama in 2015 creating three new wilderness areas in central Idaho. Republican U.S. Rep. Mike Simpson of Idaho sought support for the wilderness areas for years among local residents, environmentalists and ranchers before finally finding the right mix. The deal that emerged brought in more than $1.5 million for trail maintenance in the Sawtooth National Recreation Area and included money to build the Redfish to Stanley trail.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.