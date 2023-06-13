sawtooths for trail 6.8

Views of the famed Sawtooth Mountains will be plentiful for users of the new Stanley to Redfish Lake trail. The trail should be open within a month.

 Messenger file photo

A trail connecting Stanley to Redfish Lake is to be completed this summer, decades after the idea was first conceived to connect the two destinations.

The 4.5-mile gravel path from Pioneer Park in Stanley to Redfish Lake Road will allow for walking, biking and horseback riding, as well as snowmobiling in the winter. It will also be accessible to people with disabilities, including people in wheelchairs.


Tags

Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.