With overwhelming support, Stanley residents voted Tuesday to continue assessing the local option tax for another 10 years.
Of the 83 ballots cast by voters who live within the city limits of Stanley, 74 said yes to continuing the tax and 9 people voted against extending the 2.5 percent tax. To pass, the measure had to receive support from 60 percent of voters. The end result was support from 89 percent of the voters.
The tax revenue supplies about 65 percent of the city's budget. It's assessed on most things that are subject to state's 6 percent sales tax.
Custer County voters returned Republicans Wayne Butts and Randy Corgatelli to the county commission. Both men were unopposed in their bids for re-election. Butts received 2,103 votes for the four-year position. Corgatelli received 2,180 votes for the two-year post. Vote totals are unofficial until after county commissioners canvass the vote at their Nov. 9 meeting.
Both commissioners received the greatest number votes from absentee voters, with Butts getting 951 early votes and Corgatelli 976. In the Leslie precinct, Butts received 217 votes and Corgatelli tallied 222. Both commissioners each received 212 votes in the Challis precinct. Butts garnered 177 votes in Round Valley 1 and Corgatelli received 194 votes in that precinct. In the Round Valley 2 precinct, Butts got 121 votes and Corgatelli got 132.
Butts also received 121 votes from voters in the Mackay precinct, and Corgatelli got 120. In the Clayton precinct, 91 people voted for Butts and 104 for Corgatelli. A total of 81 people voted for Butts in the Battleground precinct and 96 voted for Corgatelli there. In both the Stanley and Sunol precincts, 66 residents voted for Butts and 62 for Corgatelli.