Stanley voters will decide in the Nov. 3 general election whether to extend the local option tax in their community for a decade.
Stanley City Council members will seek voter approval to continue adding a 2.5 percent local option tax to most purchases in the community. The taxes are often referred to as resort taxes, because only communities in Idaho with fewer than 10,000 residents with economies that rely mostly on tourism may declare themselves a resort city and impose a tax of up to 6 percent. In Stanley, essentially if something is subject to the state sales tax, it’s subject to the additional resort tax.
Mackay imposed a 3 percent resort tax last year on specific items. Stanley has had the 2.5 percent tax in place for years.
If Stanley voters approve the measure, funds generated by the tax are earmarked for operating and maintaining the city’s recreation facilities which include the Valley Creek Preserve and the Central Idaho Dark Sky Reserve. Funds would also go toward a recycling program, planning and infrastructure for affordable workforce housing, emergency services, law enforcement, storm drains, water systems, roads and promoting Stanley events, among other things. If approved, the tax would remain in place until 2031. Voters could be asked to extend the tax again in 2030.
At an Aug. 4 City Council meeting, Councilwoman Laurii Gadwa endorsed the proposal and the reasons the city is seeking to extend the tax.
“It looks good,” Gadwa said. “Let’s get the information to the public and get this election done.”
The city spent $300,156 of option tax money in the 2018-19 fiscal year. The 2019-20 budget year anticipated $350,000 in resort tax revenue and the projection for the 2020-21 budget year is $360,000.
Fifteen Idaho cities have a resort tax in place. Besides Stanley and Mackay, the tax is assessed in Salmon, Sun Valley, Ketchum, Hailey, Riggins, McCall, Driggs, Victor, Lava Hot Springs, Ponderay, Kellogg, Donnelly and Sandpoint.