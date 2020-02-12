Another weekend of winter fun is on tap in Stanley this weekend at the community’s annual Winterfest.
Much of the schedule is the same as past years, Stanley Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Jason Bosley said. But it’s all designed to let people have fun and help keep cabin fever at bay, he said.
Participants and spectators have three days to chase away the winter blues by joining in everything ranging from a bicycle race on snow to creating and racing outhouses on a snow-covered street to checking out the ski planes that will fly in and land on — you got it — snow. There’s plenty of music and food to fill out the days and nights. Winterfest runs from Friday, Feb. 14 through Sunday, Feb. 16.
Things kick off Friday night with action at the skating rink. People can skate around on their own or join in a pick-up hockey game starting at 5 p.m.
Revelers move to the business district at 7 p.m. for the beach party and pub crawl. Gather at Papa Brunee’s before heading to other stops on the crawl. The big Winterfest kickoff party starts at 9 p.m. at Velvet Falls Dance Hall at Mountain Village Resort.
Saturday’s schedule couldn’t be much busier. Bicyclists are the first to start the day with a fat bike fondo. Check-in for the 9 a.m. race is at 8 a.m. at the Stanley High Country Inn on Ace of Diamonds Street. Cyclists choose a 30K or 40K route.
Ski planes begin flying in at 10 a.m. and will remain parked until 2 p.m. so people can check out the aircraft. Pilots are offered a free shuttle to downtown Stanley to join in the Winterfest fun.
From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. cookies and hot chocolate will be available at the Stanley library. People can enjoy wine and art at Gerheim Gallery between 11 and 3 p.m.
Howling wolf raft rides run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. You can hop in a river raft and slide on snow in that activity. Live music and a street dance run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Ace of Diamonds Street. Students from the Boise School of Rock perform from 11:30 a.m. to noon.
The fun competitions begin at 2 p.m. with the wild and woolly drag race, followed by a three-legged race at 3 p.m. and an outhouse race at 3:30 p.m.
The festival king and queen are crowned at 4 p.m. There’s a short lull in the action after 4 until the band Buffalo Ruckus begins playing at 9 p.m. at Velvet Falls Dance Hall.
Things slow down on Sunday, but there’s still plenty to do. Snowmobiling skijoring takes place at Mountain Village from noon to 1 p.m. The K9 keg pull, open to dogs of all sizes who pull an appropriate-size container, runs from 1 to 2 p.m. at Mountain Village.
Last call stretches for three hours — 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday and includes a raffle drawing.