A scaled-down version of Winterfest is now planned for Saturday, Feb. 13 in Stanley, since organizers eliminated some events because of the coronavirus and the health order which limits the size of group gatherings.
Even with the shortened schedule, there’s plenty to do, according to Stanley Sawtooth Chamber of Commerce member Jeffrey Hall. He said event organizers expect plenty of people in Stanley this weekend for winter fun.
Still on tap are the 9 a.m. fat bike fondo mountain bike race, a ski plane fly-in rubber raft rides down a snowy hill in the heart of Stanley. Planes will be parked at the airport from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. so people can check them out. The raft rides are also scheduled from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
No more than six people will be allowed to jump in a raft at the same time for the sledding fun, Hall said, because of coronavirus spread concerns.
The popular outhouse sled race and wild and woolly drag races, along with live music and the Friday night pub crawl, have been canceled.
People who visit Stanley for the festival, or any time, are asked to maintain six feet of physical distance from non-household members. When that distance can’t be maintained, people must wear face coverings, under the city’s health order.
Several Stanley businesses will open for the weekend, as they usually do for Winterfest and Hall said at least some of those places have special events and deals planned for their customers.
Chamber members decided to cancel most festival events, Hall said, because they weren’t comfortable sponsoring events that could result in safety protocols being broken. If people are drinking alcohol and mingling, they may be less likely to care about maintaining their distance from strangers, he said.
“There was just no way we could do those and guarantee the rules would be followed,” Hall said.
Hall is disappointed that some activities were canceled, but he’s optimistic that people will still visit Stanley this weekend and have fun. As has been the case for nearly a year, COVID-19 continues pushing people outdoors, he pointed out. Winter weekends have been busier than usual this winter, Hall said, with people going hiking, skiing, snowmobiling and snowshoeing. “There’s still so much cool stuff to do here.”