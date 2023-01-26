Late January signals the beginning of multiple weekends of winter fun in Stanley.

On tap Friday, Jan. 27 through Sunday, Jan. 29 is the Sawtooth Outdoor Bonspiel. Fifteen curling teams take to the ice for three days of competition. Opening ceremonies begin at 4:30 p.m. Friday at the Stanley ice rink, followed by a game at 5 p.m. and another at 7:15 p.m. The contest resumes at 7 a.m. Saturday, with the final game of the day starting at 8:15 p.m.


