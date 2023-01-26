Late January signals the beginning of multiple weekends of winter fun in Stanley.
On tap Friday, Jan. 27 through Sunday, Jan. 29 is the Sawtooth Outdoor Bonspiel. Fifteen curling teams take to the ice for three days of competition. Opening ceremonies begin at 4:30 p.m. Friday at the Stanley ice rink, followed by a game at 5 p.m. and another at 7:15 p.m. The contest resumes at 7 a.m. Saturday, with the final game of the day starting at 8:15 p.m.
A closest to the button contest interrupts competition at 11:30 a.m. Saturday. Curlers and their guests may attend a banquet at Velvet Falls Dance Hall from 4 to 5:30 p.m.
The final two games are played Sunday morning, beginning at 7 a.m. An 11:30 a.m. awards presentation wraps up the bonspiel.
Registered teams are traveling to Stanley from Seattle; Charlotte, North Carolina; Villa Park, Illinois; Durham, North Carolina; Orange County, California; Helena, Montana; Madison, Wisconsin; Ogden, Utah; Boulder, Colorado; Golden, Colorado; and Boise. Some of the team names are especially creative: Ravioli, Bearded Stones, Slide and the Family Stone, Sultans of Sweep.
Next weekend more action is planned on the ice with the Stanley skating pond hockey tournament scheduled from Friday, Feb. 3 through Sunday, Feb. 5. The first game begins at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3. Games begin at 9 a.m. Saturday and Sunday and the tournament is expected to wrap up around 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5.
The snowmobilers’ ball and fun run are scheduled for Saturday Feb. 11. The fun run begins at noon from the parking lot at Mountain Village Resort. Riders must return by 3 p.m. A silent auction, raffle and games take place from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday at Velvet Falls Dance Hall.
Stanley’s Winterfest is scheduled for Feb. 17 and 18, with its usual lineup of events on Saturday, including outhouse races, raft rides on snow mountains, a snowshoe drag race, a turkey bowl, music, dancing, pick-up hockey games and open ice skating opportunities. A kick-off party is held Friday night.
February in Stanley finishes with the Idaho backcountry ladies snowmobile ride in the Sawtooth Mountains on Saturday, Feb. 25 and Sunday, Feb. 26.
