The deadline to obtain a Star Card, Idaho's REAL ID-compliant identification, has been extended to May 3, 2023.
Officials with the Department of Homeland Security said the deadline was extended because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Driver's license offices in many places have operated at reduced capacity for a year and that has affected the ability of states to issue the new forms of identification, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said.
Idaho Transportation Department officials still suggest Idahoans get a Star Card sooner, rather than later. About 490,000 Idaho drivers have already obtained their Star Card. There are 1.25 million licensed drivers in Idaho, according to Jillian Garrigues with the ITD. In 2019, just 70,000 Idahoans had a REAL ID-compliant cards. The cards have been available since 2018.
"We are happy to see the number of Idahoans who have chosen to get a Star Card steadily increase ... and we want to maintain that momentum," Idaho Division of Motor Vehicles Administrator Alberto Gonzalez said.
A REAL ID-compliant card, which can be a Star Card driver's license, a passport or a military ID, will be required to get on commercial airplanes and enter federal facilities beginning in May 2023.
People must make an in-person visit to a county driver's license office to get their Star Card. Additional documents are also required. People can learn what documents they need to take to get a Star Card online at idt.idaho.gov/starcard.
REAL ID cards are necessary because in 2005, Congress passed the REAL ID act, following a recommendation from the 9/11 Commission that the government "set standards for the issuance of sources of identification, such as driver's licenses." Federal agencies are prohibited from accepting licenses and identification cards from states that don't meet the standards.